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Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Rangers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Chicago Blackhawks will look to get back in the win column as they battle the New York Rangers on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST. The Blackhawks are 27-32-13…

Michael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Mika Zibanejad #93 of the New York Rangers skates against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks will look to get back in the win column as they battle the New York Rangers on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Blackhawks are 27-32-13 and eighth in the Central Division. They are second to last in the Western Conference and just lost to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road, 5-1. Chicago gave up the first three goals and was down 5-1 after two periods of play. The Blackhawks were outshot 42-26, outhit 22-13, and lost in faceoffs 34-21. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops.

The Rangers are 28-35-9 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They are last in the Eastern Conference and just lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road 4-3. New York gave up the first three goals, cut the deficit to one goal going into the third, and fell short of the comeback in the final frame. The Rangers outshot the Flyers 43-18, tied in hits, and won in faceoffs 25-20. The power play was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Mika Zibanejad was the third star with two goals.


Spread

  • Blackhawks +1.5 (-169)
  • Rangers -1.5 (+151) 

Money line

  • Blackhawks +155
  • Rangers -167

Total

  • OVER 6 (-104)
  • UNDER 6 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on March 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Blackhawks vs Rangers Betting Trends

  • The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Chicago's last 16 games.
  • Chicago is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.
  • Chicago is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games against the NY Rangers.
  • NY Rangers are 0-6 SU in their last six games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Rangers' last five games at home.
  • NY Rangers are 3-6 SU in their last nine games when playing at home against Chicago.

Blackhawks vs Rangers Injury Reports

Chicago Blackhawks

  • Andrew Mangiapane, LW - Out
  • Matt Grzelcyk, D - Out
  • Oliver Moore, C - Out
  • Shea Weber, D - Injured reserve

New York Rangers

  • Jonathan Quick, G - Day-to-day
  • Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve
  • Urho Vaakanainen, D - Out
  • Noah Laba, C - Out

Blackhawks vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Chicago is 30th in scoring, 22nd in goals against, 22nd on the power play, and first on the penalty kill. Connor Bedard leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Blackhawks are 14-16-6 on the road and 4-3-3 in their last 10 games. This will be the second night of back-to-backs for Chicago. They have lost three of their last four games and have been all over the place on both sides of the puck. This team is centered on young cornerstone players and they will look to finish the season at .500 because it doesn't look like they will make the playoffs.

New York is 26th in scoring, 24th in goals against, sixth on the power play, and 21st on the penalty kill. Zibanejad leads the team in goals and points. The Rangers are 9-18-7 at home and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. The Rangers have lost six games in a row and were close to ending that streak in their last game, but gave up too many easy looks. Their last three losses have been by a goal and they have been stuck at three goals or fewer for six straight games. New York will have an extra day's rest on Chicago and will finally try to have the offense break out.

Best Bet: Rangers Money line

Both teams are struggling and conceded early goals in their last games. Chicago will try to find some consistency in their game and do it with tired legs. New York has been close to ending their long skid and has strong odds of finally getting back in the win column.

Chicago BlackhawksNew York Rangers
Michael GaraventaWriter
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