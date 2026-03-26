Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Total

The reigning Cy Young winner takes the mound at Citi Field on Thursday afternoon as Paul Skenes and the Pirates visit the new-look Mets to open the 2026 season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. EST, with the national broadcast airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

New York (0-0) enters 2026 looking drastically different after an 83-win season that ended in a late-year collapse. Gone are Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo. Taking their places are veterans Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco, Bo Bichette, and Luis Robert Jr., hoping to spark an offense that will support a revamped pitching staff.

Prized offseason acquisition Freddy Peralta will take the mound for the Mets. The right-hander arrives from Milwaukee, coming off a stellar season leading the National League with 17 wins and posting a 2.70 ERA.

Pittsburgh (0-0) also took on significant renovations after a 71-win season and a fifth consecutive last-place finish in the NL Central. The Pirates hope to boost a league-worst offense by adding power bats Brandon Lowe, Marcell Ozuna, and Ryan O'Hearn to support Oneil Cruz.

Pittsburgh's phenom right-hander, Skenes, gets the start on Thursday after becoming the first pitcher since Dwight Gooden to win Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young Award in consecutive seasons. The Pirates ace posted a brilliant 1.97 ERA last season and owns a 2.08 ERA in two career starts against the Mets.

Spread

Pirates +1.5 (+180)

Mets -1.5 (-202)

Moneyline

Pirates +104

Mets -110

Total

Over 7 (-125)

Under 7 (+106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends

The Pirates ended last season by winning six of their last eight.

The Mets lost 13 of their last 20 last season.

The total has gone under in 13 of the Pirates' past 18 matchups.

The total has gone under in four of the Mets' last five games in March.

The Pirates have won four of the last five games against the Mets.

The Mets have won six of the last seven meetings with the Pirates in New York.

Pirates vs Mets Injury Reports

Pirates

Jared Jones, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Mets

Francisco Lindor, SS — Probable (hand).

Mike Tauchman, RF — Out (knee).

A.J. Minter, RP — 15-day IL (lat).

Justin Hagenman, RP — 60-day IL (ribs).

Dedniel Nunez, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Tylor Megill, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Reed Garrett, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Pirates vs Mets Predictions and Picks

"This total is the lowest among all games taking place on Opening Day on Thursday. And it makes sense with how strong both starting pitchers can be at times. The Mets have some power hitters, but they have not had the greatest success in their limited opportunities against Skenes. We believe both Skenes and Peralta will have solid outings and keep this one from going over the low total." — Bill Christy, SportyTrader

"Skenes enters as the clearly superior pitcher, bringing elite command and a proven track record of dominance that Peralta can't match .... The Mets' offensive talent is real, but Opening Day chemistry and timing issues often neutralize raw talent advantages early in the season. Meanwhile, Skenes has already proven his ability to dominate major league hitting, giving Pittsburgh the most reliable path to a quality start." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm