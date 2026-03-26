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New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will look to win their eighth game in a row when they face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. Both of these teams…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks in action against Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets during the game at Madison Square Garden on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will look to win their eighth game in a row when they face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. Both of these teams have been among the hottest in the NBA, as the Hornets have won six of their last seven games to place themselves firmly in the Eastern Conference's play-in picture. Each squad should be eager to score a win against a potential postseason opponent on Thursday.

It seems that the Knicks are gelling at the perfect time. While star guard Jalen Brunson and forward Karl Anthony-Towns continue to play excellent basketball, the biggest step up has been from the role players surrounding them. The forward duo of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are both shooting over 37% from three-point range, giving head coach Mike Brown great floor spacing. Reserves Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet, Pacome Diadet, and Mitchell Robinson have each made an impact at different moments, turning what was once a top-heavy New York team into one that is capable of getting quality minutes from a plethora of players.

A fantastic run of post-All-Star Game play has Charlotte sitting in the ninth seed in the East, but things are far from set in stone. The Hornets' record is tied with the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic and is only two games behind the Atlanta Hawks, the current sixth seed. Somehow, it is totally feasible that Charlotte ends up as high as the fifth seed or as low as the 10th seed. With such variability possible, every game carries huge importance, including this showdown with the Knicks.

Spread

  • Knicks +1.5 (-108)
  • Hornets +1.5 (-103)

Money line

  • Knicks +104
  • Hornets -111

Totals

  • Over 224 (-105)
  • Under 222.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • New York has covered in both of their matchups with the Hornets this season.
  • The Knicks are only 2-4 ATS in their last six games.
  • In those six games, the over is an even 3-3.
  • Charlotte has covered in four straight contests.
  • The Hornets are 22-13 ATS when playing at home.
  • The under is 3-2 in Charlotte's last five games.

Knicks vs Hornets Injury Reports

New York Knicks

  • Landry Shamet, F - Out.
  • Miles McBride, G - Out.

Charlotte Hornets

  • Tidjane Salaun, F - Out.

Knicks vs Hornets Prediction and Pick

This line comes as quite a shock. The Knicks have been playing well lately, and have done so without the only two players on their injury report. While their road record is an ever-present concern, it is not enough of a reason to have them as such small favorites against a team they have outclassed twice this season. Charlotte will keep this game competitive, but it matches up poorly with New York's primary lineups, especially ones containing Karl Anthony-Towns. The Knicks will outlast the Hornets and survive a thriller, covering in the process. The over is also worth a look, even with Charlotte's tendency to go in the other direction.

Charlotte HornetsNew York Knicks
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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