ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Knicks fall apart in middle quarters as Pelicans snap win streak

The New York Knicks’ seven-game win streak came to a sudden end Thursday night, as the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second and third quarter for a 114-103…

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans goes to the basket as Precious Achiuwa #5 and Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2024 in New York City. The Pelicans won 115-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' seven-game win streak came to a sudden end Thursday night, as the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second and third quarter for a 114-103 victory. New York trailed 94-76 entering the fourth and could only partially rally, as they took a tough loss to fall behind the Celtics by a half-game for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Crushing the Knicks in this one was dynamic Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel, who tied Jalen Brunson with a game-high 26 points. That included 6-for-10 from 3-point range for Knueppel, who became the youngest player in NBA history to hit at least six 3s in a game.

Three-point volume proved successful for the Hornets, and detrimental to the Knicks. Brunson, despite leading the team in scoring and dishing 13 assists, shot 0-for-6 on 3-pointers, while Mohamed Diawara went 1-for-4.

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller added 22 and 21 points, respectively, while the Hornets shot 52.7% as a team overall. Charlotte's aggressiveness at the rim led to 20 trips to the free-throw line, where they shot 16-for-20 collectively.

New Orleans PelicansNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks in action against Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets during the game at Madison Square Garden on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
NBANew York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)
NBABrooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Josh Minott #00 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on March 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images)
NBABrooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect