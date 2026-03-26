Jets Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: A High Upside Edge Rusher

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 29: Arvell Reese #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against Giovanni el-Hadi #58 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

We are just about a month away from the draft. There are still some stragglers in free agency, but for the most part, teams have made the moves they want to make. Now everyone has a good idea of what their needs will be in the draft. For the Jets, despite a semi-busy free agency, they still have a lot of ways they can go.

The Jets have two 1st round picks to play with. Picks 2 and 16. They spent Free Agency overhauling their defense. But will they continue to build that defense in the draft? Or did they do that so they can focus on offense?

Let's check out who the draft experts around the league think the Jets will take at picks 2 and 16.

Check Out Other Mock Draft Roundups Below

Pick 2- Edge- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"I go back and forth between Reese and Texas Tech’s David Bailey here. Reese, with experience playing on the line and off the ball, gives the Jets more scheme flexibility in their 3-4 defense."

Pick 16- WR- Omar Cooper Jr.- Indiana

"Cooper would be an awesome complement to veteran receiver Garrett Wilson. The former Hoosier is a tough pass catcher who can play inside and outside."

Jets would leave the draft with a new star on offense and defense. Reese dominated the first round of mock drafts for the Jets. Then he vanished from them in everyone's mock draft 2.0. Now he is back. It speaks to there being less of a consensus at the top of the draft outside of Mendoza.

The Jets do not have their franchise QB yet. But drafting Cooper would make things much easier for that future franchise QB whenever they arrive. Too many teams draft a QB, then throw them out there with no O-Line or weapons, and then are shocked when things go poorly. The Jets have been guilty of that on multiple occasions.

Pick 2- EDGE- David Bailey- Texas Tech

"The Jets really need an instant impact edge rusher. They were 31st in sacks last season (26) and traded Jermaine Johnson, further thinning out the unit. They have to find foundational players off the edge. And Bailey is explosive and productive, posting 14.5 sacks (tied for first in the FBS), 71 pressures (second) and a 20.2% pressure rate (first) last season."

Pick 16- QB- Ty Simpson- Alabama

"The Jets don't have to draft a quarterback here. They traded for Geno Smith as a bridge option and have three first-round picks in 2027, when the QB class should be a lot better. But this is a good range for Simpson, who has only 15 career starts but throws with accuracy, processes quickly, and moves well in the pocket. He threw 28 touchdown passes in 2025 and is a first-round QB in my book."

The first time we have seen someone take the swing and mock a QB to the Jets. Most writers I have seen think the Jets are better off waiting until 2027 to get a QB. Whether or not they should depends entirely on what they think about Ty Simpson. If they think he's the guy, you take him. But taking him because they need a QB and he is the best available, if just repeating mistakes of the past.

Pick 2- EDGE- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"Reese had one of the most impressive workouts at this year’s combine — full stop. His athletic testing was outstanding, as expected, but his on-field performance was even more remarkable. His blend of speed, explosion and violence separates him in this class."

Pick 16- WR Makai Lemon- USC

"Maybe the Jets will opt for more size at receiver to complement Garrett Wilson, but Lemon has the competitive DNA that should speak to head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Glenn had a front-row seat for Amon-Ra St. Brown with the Detroit Lions — it’s a good bet he would want to add a stylistically similar player."

At pick 2, you want a player who can transform the team. Scouts certainly seem to think Reese is that type of player. Lemon is another player with massive upside.

Pick 2-EDGE- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"I think the Jets will take Reese here and use him primarily as an edge rusher early on. They've added depth and experience on defense in free agency, which should give Reese a lengthy runway for liftoff. He's still a bit green, with just 16 collegiate starts under his belt, but the sky's the limit."

Pick 16-WR- Jordan Tyson- Arizona State

"Tyson missed two or more games in each of his four college seasons, which makes him a risky pick, but he's a quality intermediate target for an offense that could use plenty more juice. I could also see Omar Cooper Jr. here."

Jets probably won't be contenders this year. So they can maybe afford to wait for Reese to develop into a star, if he does need that type of patience. You don't draft for the next season, you draft for the next 10.

Pick 2- EDGE- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"Reese split time at linebacker and edge rusher. He is built in the Micah Parsons/Abdul Carter mold, with elite speed and powerful hands off the edge and high potential once he settles in as a full-time edge rusher."

Pick 16- WR Makai Lemon- USC

"Lemon caught 79 passes with only one drop on 110 targets last season, scoring 11 touchdowns and averaging almost 100 yards per game. Lemon doesn't have elite measurables at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, but he's similar to Amon-Ra St. Brown in his toughness and ability to make plays across the middle and on underneath routes."

Seeing these players compared to Micah Parsons an Amon-ra St Brown is the type of thing you want to see in a 1st round pick. Now is that actually a fair comp? Who knows. Draft writers love to make lofty comparisons. You will see them doing it for day 3 picks. But if Reese and Lemon are that good, Jets would make out like Bandits on draft night.

Pick 2- EDGE- David Bailey- Texas Tech

"With Aaron Glenn taking over the defensive play-calling duties, the Jets could opt for a pass rusher to generate more takeaway opportunities in 2026 and beyond. Bailey is a spectacular sack specialist with the explosiveness to wreak havoc on quarterbacks."

Pick 16-WR- Jordan Tyson- Arizona State

"If the Jets find a quarterback via trade or free agency, they could add another perimeter weapon to the mix to alleviate some of the pressure on WR1 Garrett Wilson. Tyson's injury history is a concern, but the Arizona State star is a polished route runner with outstanding hands and ball skills."