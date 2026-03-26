Dallas Stars vs New York Islanders: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Dallas Stars will look to keep pace in their playoff seeding as they battle the New York Islanders on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Stars are 43-17-11 and second in the Central Division. They have clinched a playoff spot and have a five-point lead for second place in the division race. Dallas just lost to the New Jersey Devils at home 6-4. After one period of play, the Stars were down 4-1, but scored two goals in the second to make it 4-3. In the third, both teams scored one more time and the Devils got an empty netter to stop the comeback. Dallas outshot New Jersey 27-25 and outhit them 21-15. Faceoffs were even at 30. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. The Stars had some good looks on net blocked and Wyatt Johnston was the second star with two goals and one assist.

The Islanders are 40-27-5 and fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They are only a point back of the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and two points back of second in the division race. New York just lost to the Chicago Blackhawks at home 4-3. After one period of play, the Islanders were down 3-1. In the second, Chicago made it 4-1 and in the final frame, the Islanders made it 4-3, but fell short of the comeback. New York outshot Chicago 47-24, outhit them 31-17, and won in faceoffs 32-23. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops.



Spread

Stars -1.5 (+211)

Islanders +1.5 (-230)

Money line

Stars -124

Islanders +115

Total

OVER 5.5 (-114)

UNDER 5.5 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on March 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Stars vs Islanders Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Dallas' last six games.

Dallas is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Dallas is 6-1 SU in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the NY Islanders' last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the NY Islanders' last six games against Dallas.

NY Islanders are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games at home.

Stars vs Islanders Injury Reports

Dallas Stars

Radek Faksa, C - Injured reserve

Roope Hintz, LW - Out

Mikko Rantanen, RW - Injured reserve

Tyler Seguin, C - Injured reserve

New York Islanders

Ryan Pulock, D - Out

Tony DeAngelo, D - Day-to-day

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Stars vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

Dallas is eighth in scoring, second in goals against, second on the power play, and 11th on the penalty kill. Johnston leads the team in goals. The Stars are 21-7-7 on the road and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Dallas has lost three games in a row, with the defense trending down and the offense trending up. The Stars are still one of the league's most balanced teams that combine scoring depth with reliable goaltending. They need to get back to their basic defensive structure that keeps games under control.

New York is 22nd in scoring, fourth in goals against, tied for 29th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 19-12-2 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. New York is all about physical play and strong goaltending to keep games close. However, they have lost three of their last four games and the goaltending was solid in one of those games.

The Islanders need to block the Stars' good chances and capitalize on mistakes.

Best Bet: Over