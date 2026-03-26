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Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will attempt to derail a scorching-hot Los Angeles Lakers team at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday night. For the Nets, every game brings them closer to the…

Ezra Bernstein
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)
Kelley L Cox/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets will attempt to derail a scorching-hot Los Angeles Lakers team at 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday night. For the Nets, every game brings them closer to the finish line, a benchmark that is looking like a mercy now that Brooklyn has lost 19 of its last 21 games. The Lakers are on the opposite end of the spectrum, capturing victory in 10 of their last 11 contests, helping secure their place in the upper half of the hotly contested Western Conference playoffs.

There are usually a handful of losing teams that manage to remain entertaining every season, but the Nets do not fit the bill this year. In recent games, the offense has been tough to watch, with Brooklyn failing to reach 100 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Portland game was egregiously bad, as the Nets shot 41% from the field and 28% from three-point range. A similar performance would almost guarantee a double-digit blowout at the hands of the Lakers in this game.

Even with their recent winning ways, Los Angeles needs to end the season on a strong note. The Lakers are currently the third seed, but they are only 3.5 games ahead of the sixth-seeded Houston Rockets. Any stretch of losing play could see head coach JJ Redick's squad playing on the road in the first round of the postseason. Luckily, the Lakers have this game and a game against the Washington Wizards to ease them into huge matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Thunder. However, with every contest meaning so much, Los Angeles must be careful to avoid overlooking soft opponents, even a struggling Nets team.

  • Miraculously, the Nets have covered in three of their last five games.
  • Brooklyn is 16-20-1 ATS as road underdogs.
  • The under is 6-2 in Brooklyn's last eight games.
  • The Lakers have failed to cover the spread in their last three games.
  • Los Angeles has been at its best ATS as home favorites, going 16-7.
  • The over is 3-2 in the Lakers' last five contests.

Nets vs Lakers Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

  • Michael Porter Jr., F - Out.
  • Nolan Traore, G - Probable.
  • Noah Clowney, F - Questionable.
  • Danny Wolf, F - Questionable.

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Marcus Smart, G - Questionable.
  • Deandre Ayton, C - Questionable.
  • Rui Hachimura, F - Questionable.

Nets vs Lakers Prediction and Pick

Even with a massive spread at play, betting on the Nets feels like burning money. Their best player, Porter Jr., has been shut down for the rest of the season in an attempt to further Brooklyn's tanking efforts, which should help Los Angeles deliver a blowout victory. Take the Lakers to cover, even if they are missing the players listed on their injury report.

Brooklyn NetsLos Angeles Lakers
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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