New York Yankees vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Spread, and Total

With a revamped rotation and championship aspirations, the Yankees open their 2026 season in San Francisco on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EST at Oracle Park, with the national broadcast streaming on Netflix.

New York (0-0) enters the season with high hopes after back-to-back 94-win campaigns. With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon starting the year on the injured list, the Yankees hand the Opening Day ball to prized acquisition Max Fried. The left-handed ace is coming off a spectacular season where he posted a league-leading 19 wins, a 2.86 ERA, and 189 strikeouts.

Also missing shortstop Anthony Volpe to injury, the Yankees will rely on an elite offense headlined by Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Cody Bellinger. The lineup ranked first in the majors in slugging percentage last season.

San Francisco (0-0) turns the page on last year's 81-win season with new manager Tony Vitello. The Giants added high-contact bats Luis Arraez and Harrison Bader to support Matt Chapman and Rafael Devers. They counter on the mound with workhorse Logan Webb, who racked up 224 strikeouts and a 3.22 ERA last year.

The Yankees have been historically dominant in season openers, winning seven of their last eight lid-lifters.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+155)

Giants +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Yankees -120

Giants +112

Total

Over 7 (-106)

Under 7 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 25, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Giants Betting Trends

The Yankees have won 14 of their last 19 matchups.

The Giants are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games at home.

The total has gone under in 12 of the Yankees' past 17 games.

The Giants have won 13 of their previous 19 home games.

The Yankees have won seven of the last ten meetings against the Giants.

The over has hit in the last six matchups between these teams.

Yankees vs Giants Injury Reports

Yankees

Anthony Volpe, SS — Out (shoulder).

Gerrit Cole, SP — Out (elbow).

Carlos Rodon, SP — Out (elbow).

Clarke Schmidt, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Giants

Hayden Birdsong, RP —60-day IL (forearm).

Parks Harber, 3B — Out (hamstring).

Sam Hentges, RP — Day to day (shoulder/knee).

Reiver Sanmartin, RP — Out (quad).

Joel Peguero, RP — Day to day (hamstring).

Rowan Wick, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Jason Foley, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Randy Rodriguez, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Yankees vs Giants Predictions and Picks

"While the Giants made more moves than the Yankees, New York is still the better team on paper and should be primed to take the season opener here on the road in San Francisco. They have had tremendous success in recent years against these Giants, especially on the road. That is likely to continue in the season opener." — Bill Christy, SportyTrader

"After posting his worst results against left-handed batters last season since that 2020 COVID year, Webb seems to be tinkering with his arsenal a bit. It may be something, it may be nothing, but Webb's Spring Training usage patterns showed more cutters and more changeups. He was also stellar in the WBC for Team USA with 11 strikeouts against one walk over 8.2 innings in two starts." — Adam Burke, VSiN