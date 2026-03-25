New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Rangers will look to end a five-game losing streak as they battle the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Rangers are 28-34-9 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They are last in the Eastern Conference standings and just lost to the Ottawa Senators at home 2-1. Going into the third period, the Rangers were down 2-0 and scored their lone goal seven minutes into the final frame. New York won in faceoffs 26-16 and in hits 39-20, but were badly outshot 33-10. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 6-for-7 on stops. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin was the third star of the game with 31 saves.

The Maple Leafs are 30-29-13 and tied for seventh in the Atlantic Division. They probably aren't going to make the postseason and will try to at least finish the season above .500. Toronto just beat the Boston Bruins on the road 4-2. After one period of play, Boston led 1-0. In the second period, the Maple Leafs scored twice. In the third period, Toronto got an early insurance goal, the Bruins scored two minutes later, and the Maple Leafs put the game away late with an empty netter. Toronto outshot Boston 35-20 and outhit them 22-16, but lost in faceoffs 43-23. The power play was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5 on stops. The Maple Leafs got all of the three stars of the game spots with goaltender Anthony Stolarz getting the first star spot with 18 saves.



Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+216)

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-240)

Money line

Rangers -113

Maple Leafs +106

Total

OVER 6 (-113)

UNDER 6 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 25, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

NY Rangers are 0-5 SU in their last five games.

NY Rangers are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Toronto.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of the NY Rangers' last 14 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Toronto's last six games.

Toronto is 3-12 SU in its last 15 games.

Toronto is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games at home.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Jonathan Quick, G - Day-to-day

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Urho Vaakanainen, D - Out

Noah Laba, C - Out

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews, C - Out

Christopher Tanev, D - Injured reserve

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

New York is 26th in scoring, 23rd in goals against, eighth on the power play, and 23rd on the penalty kill. Mika Zibanejad leads the team in goals and points. The Rangers are 19-6-2 on the road and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. During this losing streak, the defense is trending up, but the offense is struggling. In their last game, New York only managed 10 shots on net and spent most of one period on the penalty kill. At least the last two games were just one-goal losses to teams fighting for playoff spots. This team still plays well on the road and has won three of their last four away games.

Toronto is 16th in scoring, 30th in goals against, 20th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. William Nylander leads the team in assists and points. The Maple Leafs are 17-12-8 at home and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Toronto has lost three of their last four games and finally put together a solid effort on both sides of the puck in that win over the Bruins. Even without Matthews, this team is still capable of scoring quickly and relies on their top line to drive production. The last nine games for the Maple Leafs have been against teams in a playoff spot or fighting for one. They are battle-tested and will look to bounce back against a 6-2 road loss to the Rangers three weeks ago.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs Money line