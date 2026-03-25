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Brunson Drops 32 Points, Knicks Top Pelicans By 121-116 Final

The New York Knicks have finally gotten back in a tie with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Jalen Brunson dropped a game-high 32 points and the…

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on March 24, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have finally gotten back in a tie with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Jalen Brunson dropped a game-high 32 points and the Knicks had seven players score in double-figures, as they beat out the New Orleans Pelicans by a 121-116 final on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Brunson closed out strong with 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, after the Knicks were clinging to a one-point lead through three.

Riding a seven-game win streak, the Knicks and Celtics are now both five games behind the Detroit Pistons for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the C's still hold the No. 2 seed in the east, because they hold a one-game lead in the loss column and a better win percentage, with two games in hand on the Knicks. So, New York still has work to do to overtake Boston for the 2-spot in the conference and the right to face a play-in team in the first round of the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby each added 21 points for the Knicks, while Towns dominated on the glass with a game-high 14 rebounds. The Pelicans kept the game close thanks to 22 points by Zion Williamson and 21 by Jeremiah Fears off the bench.

New Orleans PelicansNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
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