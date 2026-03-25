Brunson Drops 32 Points, Knicks Top Pelicans By 121-116 Final

The New York Knicks have finally gotten back in a tie with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Jalen Brunson dropped a game-high 32 points and the Knicks had seven players score in double-figures, as they beat out the New Orleans Pelicans by a 121-116 final on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Brunson closed out strong with 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, after the Knicks were clinging to a one-point lead through three.

Riding a seven-game win streak, the Knicks and Celtics are now both five games behind the Detroit Pistons for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the C's still hold the No. 2 seed in the east, because they hold a one-game lead in the loss column and a better win percentage, with two games in hand on the Knicks. So, New York still has work to do to overtake Boston for the 2-spot in the conference and the right to face a play-in team in the first round of the playoffs.