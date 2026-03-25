Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Brooklyn Nets hope to be the next National Basketball Association squad to relish their visit to Oakland when the Golden State Warriors play host to the Nets this Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST.

Golden State is not only sinking in the Western Conference standings, but struggling to beat pedestrian foes on its own hardcourt. The 34-38 Warriors' extended skid includes losses at home to teams like the Chicago Bulls, to go with disappointments in destinations such as Atlanta and Utah. The scary part for Oakland fans is that the Warriors have appeared dreary with and without their superstar Stephen Curry, who's been too banged-up to make a decisive impact for a team that desperately needs a hot streak.

News dropped last weekend that Curry “will miss the team's next two games (against Dallas and Brooklyn) as he continues recovering from right knee soreness,” as dished by Brian Dailison at Rotoballer. “Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton should continue seeing expanded backcourt roles … while Draymond Green may also handle more playmaking responsibilities during Curry's absence,” he adds. Even versus the tanking Nets, are the Warriors trusted to cover the spread in their first home game since March 13?

Spread

Nets +11.5 (+103)

Warriors -11.5 (-110)

Money line

Nets +475

Warriors -531

Total

Over 215.5 (-107)

Under 215.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on March 25, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have only one regulation-time win since February.

The Nets are 2-1 in their last three road games at Golden State.

Gambling totals went over in six of the prior seven encounters.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Forward Noah Clowney is questionable with a wrist injury.

Forward Danny Wolf is questionable with an ankle injury.

Guard Drake Powell is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is out with a hamstring injury.

Center Day'Ron Sharpe is out for the season with a thumb injury.

Guard Egor Demin is out for the season with a foot injury.

Golden State Warriors

Point guard Stephen Curry is questionable with a knee injury.

Center Al Horford is out with a calf injury.

Guard Seth Curry is out with a thigh injury.

Center Quinten Post is out with a foot injury.

Forward Jimmy Butler is out for the season with a knee injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Predictions and Picks

Curry's short ledger of games played hurts Golden State worse because of his effectiveness when he does play. The aging marksman is averaging 27.2 points, a number that would once again qualify him as top-ten in the league's official stat counter, given a larger number of performances. Bettors can't be excited about a future Hall-of-Fame cager being spelled by somebody named Podziemski, although boosters of Big Ten basketball are happy to see the Illinois alum emerge as a reliable NBA guard.

Is the Nets' success in Oakland a true trend? Brooklyn, which somehow fought New York in a 93-92 nailbiter without Michael Porter Jr. in the lineup, has won two of its last three games at Golden State.