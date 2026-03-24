New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will round out a four-game stretch of games against some of the worst teams in the NBA when the New Orleans Pelicans come to town at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The Pelicans have never even come close to play-in contention this year, and with 11 games left in the season, they are likely making team vacation plans for when their season ends in April. New York, on the other hand, has a legitimate chance to capture the first seed in the East, attaching high stakes to every single contest it has left.

It is easy to poke fun at New Orleans, but several reasons for optimism have emerged from its recent play. In their last three losses, the Pelicans have been immensely competitive against the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, and Cleveland Cavaliers, all of whom are solid, playoff-bound teams. Those defeats, coupled with separate four and three-game win streaks, show that New Orleans is not far from fielding a team capable of contending for a play-in spot at the minimum.

The aforementioned stretch of easy matchups has come at the perfect time for the Knicks, who continue to battle for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. This game and the next, against the Charlotte Hornets, are essentially must-win contests that precede much more difficult games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Rockets. A critical matchup with the Boston Celtics also looms down the road, a game that might determine which team enters the postseason as the second seed. First things first, the Knicks must take care of the Pelicans in a game that might be more competitive than most expect.

Spread

Pelicans +9 (-107)

Knicks -9 (-102)

Money line

Pelicans +323

Knicks -342

Totals

Over 233 (-102)

Under 232 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pelicans vs Knicks Betting Trends

Another indication of how good the Pelicans have been is their recent 8-1 ATS record.

The Pelicans are also 18-16 ATS when playing on the road.

The under has cashed in six straight Pelicans games.

Despite their recent winning ways, the Knicks have failed to blow out bad opponents, going 2-3 ATS in their last five.

The Knicks are 23-12 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 2-3 in New York's last five games.

Pelicans vs Knicks Injury Reports

New Orleans Pelicans

Bryce McGowens, F - Out.

New York Knicks

Landry Shamet, G - Out.

Miles McBride, G - Out.

Pelicans vs Knicks Prediction and Pick