Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Chicago Blackhawks will visit the Big Apple to face the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday. This game will only matter for one side, as the Blackhawks find themselves in the cellar of the Central Division with 12 games left until the offseason. The Islanders are in a much more competitive position, possessing the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. A good stretch of play will see them into the postseason for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.

If there is any consolation in a lost season for Chicago, it is that their overtime luck almost has to change by the time next season rolls around. The Blackhawks have lost a whopping 13 games in the extra period, tied for second-most in the NHL. Two of those losses have come in the last five contests, adding even more insult to what has been a painful season for a Chicago fan base that is used to much more than this. The Islanders represent another stiff test, one that could easily result in the Blackhawks' third loss in a row.

For fans of old-school hockey, the Islanders are a beauty to behold. The defense, led by goalie Ilya Sorokin and defenseman Matthew Schaefer, is one of the toughest in the league, allowing only 2.78 goals per game. Opposing attacks can expect an intensely physical matchup any time they play the Islanders, one that often forces them out of their preferred style of play. The Blackhawks have not scored more than three goals in a game in nearly a month, indicating that they might have a particularly difficult time dealing with the Islanders on Tuesday night.

Spread

Blackhawks +1.5 (-155)

Islanders -1.5 (+141)

Money line

Blackhawks +167

Islanders -178

Totals

Over 6 (-106)

Under 6 (-116)

Note: The above data was collected on March 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Blackhawks vs Islanders Betting Trends

The Blackhawks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Despite their last-place record, Chicago is 21-13 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 6-1 in Chicago's last seven games.

The Islanders are 3-2 ATS in their last five games.

The Islanders are only 15-17 ATS when playing at home this year.

The under is 5-1 in New York's last six games.

Blackhawks vs Islanders Injury Reports

Chicago Blackhawks

Sacha Boisvert, C - Out.

Andrew Mangiapane, LW - Out.

Oliver Moore, LW - Out.

Matt Grzelcyk, D - Out.

Shea Weber, D - Out.

New York Islanders

Anthony Duclair, LW - Out.

Pierre Engvall, LW - Out.

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Out.

Alexander Romanov, D - Out.

Ryan Pulock, D - Out.

Semyon Varlamov, G - Out.

Blackhawks vs Islanders Prediction and Pick