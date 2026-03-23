Ottawa Senators vs New York Rangers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Ottawa Senators will look for their third win in a row as they battle the New York Rangers on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Senators are 36-24-9 and sixth in the Atlantic Division. They are four points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and just beat the Toronto Maple Leafs at home 5-2. The Sens scored in every period and late in the second period, they were up 3-0. The Maple Leafs scored late in the second and early in the third to make things interesting, but Ottawa was able to get some insurance goals. The Senators outshot the Maple Leafs 44-14, outhit them 22-17, and won in faceoffs 33-26. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Claude Giroux was the first star with one goal.

The Rangers are 28-33-9 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They are last in the Eastern Conference standings and just lost to the Winnipeg Jets at home 3-2, in a shootout. New York was down twice in this game and tied things up early in the second and a little past the halfway mark of the match. The Rangers outhit the Jets 31-19 and won in faceoffs 34-30, but lost in shots 37-29. The power play was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops.



Spread

Senators -1.5 (+135)

Rangers +1.5 (-147)

Money line

Senators -186

Rangers +172

Total

OVER 6 (-102)

UNDER 6 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on March 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Senators vs Rangers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Ottawa's last seven games.

Ottawa is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Ottawa is 2-5 SU in its last seven games against the NY Rangers.

NY Rangers are 1-4 SU in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of the NY Rangers' last nine games against Ottawa.

NY Rangers are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games at home.

Senators vs Rangers Injury Reports

Ottawa Senators

Nick Jensen, D - Injured reserve

Dennis Gilbert, D - Out

Jake Sanderson, D - Out

New York Rangers

Jonathan Quick, G - Out

Urho Vaakanainen, D - Out

Noah Laba, C - Out

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Senators vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

Ottawa is ninth in scoring, tied 19th in goals against, 10th on the power play, and 30th on the penalty kill. Tim Stutzle leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Senators are 18-13-4 on the road and 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. The Sens have solid momentum going for them and lately, they have been scoring 3.7 goals per game. Ottawa has won four of their last five games, with a mix of low-scoring victories and high-scoring ones.

New York is 25th in scoring, tied for 23rd in goals against, seventh on the power play, and 23rd on the penalty kill. Mika Zibanejad leads the team in goals and points. The Rangers are 9-17-7 at home and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. New York has lost four games in a row and three of the losses were blowout ones. The scoring has been decent, but the defense is trending down. The power play has been productive lately and could help if it's a close game.

Best Bet: Under