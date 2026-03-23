Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers make an interesting contrast going into Monday's tipoff in Oregon, set for a start time of 10 p.m. EST. If the discrepancy between Portland's 35-37 record and Brooklyn's 17-54 record was only a matter of talent, or lack thereof, the difference wouldn't be as notable.

Brooklyn is trying to tank its way into another premier first-round pick in the NBA Draft, which is proving to be a challenge due to the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers going a combined 0-31 over the last four weeks. Portland has a lineup full of “no-name” cagers who aren't that athletically superior to Brooklyn's. But the Trail Blazers are trying hard to win every encounter, giving themselves a chance to perform in the 2025-26 postseason. Thanks to an uptick at the spring solstice, they just might do it.

Portland's warming trend includes a 114-95 win in Brooklyn from last Monday that was more lopsided than the score indicates. Jrue Holiday was a plus-30 who added nine boards and five assists despite scoring just 11 points, showing off the brand of team-oriented hoops that could turn Portland's campaign around. Portland's blue-collar lineup is all that's keeping the Trail Blazers' odds to beat the Nets again from becoming too pricey to add to a parlay, even as Portland's improved scoring buoys the O/U line.

Spread

Nets +14.5 (-101)

Trail Blazers -14.5 (-107)

Money line

Nets +882

Trail Blazers -928

Total

Over 219 (-108)

Under 219 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on March 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Trends

Portland had a three-game win streak snapped on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets have dropped seven consecutive contests.

Home teams have lost to the point spread in three straight meetings.

Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Forward Danny Wolf is questionable with an ankle injury.

Forward Noah Clowney is questionable with a wrist injury.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. is out with a hamstring injury.

Center Day'Ron Sharpe is out for the season with a thumb injury.

Guard Egor Demin is out for the season with a foot injury.

Portland Trail Blazers

Forward Vit Krejci is questionable with a calf injury.

Forward Jerami Grant is questionable with a foot injury.

Guard Shaedon Sharpe is out with a calf injury.

Point guard Damian Lillard is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers Predictions and Picks

Michael Porter Jr. may not see the hardwood for Brooklyn again. The outstanding forward has been ailing with a hamstring issue that could be scaring the Nets' front office into sitting Porter Jr. down for the rest of 2025-26's meaningless games to protect a trade commodity. Erikas Polockas of TalkBasket reports that Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has “avoided giving a definitive answer” on Porter Jr. returning to perform for a club that may not finish in last place after all, due to Indiana's nightmare of a year.

Portland's downside as a pick is that the Trail Blazers might've knocked themselves out trying to win the first of back-to-back game nights. Portland had a three-game winning streak broken by the Denver Nuggets in Sunday's 128-112 loss that featured a wild first half of 144 combined points. Interim HC Tiago Splitter used a long bench to compensate for the high tempo, helping the substitute Robert Williams III score 16 points.