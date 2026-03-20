Red Bull New York vs Charlotte FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Two MLS teams that earned surprising single points in the last round will try to go on a spree with three this Saturday evening. Red Bull New York (2-1-1) pays a visit to 1-2-1 Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. EST.

In Red Bull's case, the surprise was that New York eked out a draw in what looked like a helpless scenario against Toronto. The host Reds were protecting a 1-0 lead in the blustery chill of BMO Field when the Red Bulls linchpin Emil Forsberg gave Red Bull a miracle 1-1 result in the 98th minute. Combined with Julian Hall's winning brace in New York's prior road appearance in Orlando, the Toronto outcome makes this Saturday's guests look more dynamic and resilient than the club that lost in Carolina last August.

The host Crown's draw was part of a wholly unpredictable weekend in Charlotte. Lionel Messi was rested by Inter Miami, leading to disappointment when Wilfried Zaha was unable to score on a chance in the 63rd minute that would have given Charlotte FC a 1-0 triumph. Supporters would be glad about taking a point from Miami under different circumstances. As it stands, Charlotte is unhappy to be at .500 on the year.

Red Bull New York vs Charlotte FC Betting Trends

Charlotte's win last season snapped a four-game skid against Red Bull.

Charlotte has won eight of its last ten regular-season games at home.

New York has lost against the spread in five out of six matches.

Red Bull New York vs Charlotte FC Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Utility player Cameron Harper is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Mohammad Sofo is questionable with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Ronald Donkor is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is questionable with an ankle injury.

Charlotte FC

Midfielder Luca de la Torre is out with a head injury.

Defender Henry Kessler remains out with a lower-body injury.

Red Bull New York vs Charlotte FC Predictions and Picks

The news of Red Bull's encouraging comeback in Toronto has fallen prey to the same above-the-border media dominance that plagued Team USA after its medal-count romp in Milan. There appear to be 100 soccer reporters praising Toronto for each one touting New York after last weekend, beginning with One Football's positive review of Toronto's new forward, Josh Sergent. But the blog admits that the Red Bull offense looks "dominant" in possession, and that every one of New York's corner kicks is suspenseful.

Charlotte has not been dominant in any aspect, save for a midgame stint against weak Austin FC that the Crown screwed up by committing an own-goal in the first half. There won't be as big a margin-for-error against a Red Bull squad that is boosted since Charlotte scored its victory over New York last summer, although last Saturday's clean sheet was still impressive for the Crown, considering Miami's depth.