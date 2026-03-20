New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Total
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Knicks make the short trip to Brooklyn on Friday to face a reeling Nets squad. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at the…
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Knicks make the short trip to Brooklyn on Friday to face a reeling Nets squad. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at the Barclays Center, with the borough-vs-borough matchup airing on YES and MSG.
New York (45-25) enters Friday sitting just 1.5 games behind Boston for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are coming off a dominant 136-110 victory over Indiana on Tuesday, where they won handily despite resting star point guard Jalen Brunson (ankle/neck).
Josh Hart picked up the slack with a brilliant 33-point performance on 12-of-13 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 11 rebounds. Brunson, who averages 26.3 points per game, is expected to return to the lineup against Brooklyn.
Brooklyn (17-52) arrives in a downward spiral, having lost five straight and 15 of its last 17. The Nets' offensive struggles reached a new low on Wednesday when they managed just 24 first-half points in a 121-92 blowout loss to Oklahoma City.
The absence of leading scorer Michael Porter Jr., who suffered a hamstring strain that will keep him out for at least two to three weeks, means Brooklyn has heavily rotated its roster, looking for the lineup that has a spark.
The Knicks have owned this rivalry recently, winning 13 straight meetings against the Nets. New York dominated the last matchup 120-66 on Jan. 21.
Spread
- Knicks -18 (-107)
- Nets +18 (-101)
Moneyline
- Knicks -1684
- Nets +1519
Total
- Over 216.5 (+102)
- Under 216.5 (-107)
Note: The above data was collected on March 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Knicks vs Nets Betting Trends
- The Knicks are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games.
- The Nets are 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 matchups.
- The Knicks are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings with the Nets.
- The total has gone under in four of the Nets' past five outings.
- The Knicks have won 11 of the last 15 road matchups.
- The Knicks have won 13 straight matchups against the Nets.
Knicks vs Nets Injury Reports
Knicks
- Josh Hart, G — Out (knee).
- Miles McBride, G — Out (pelvis).
Nets
- Ben Saraf, G — Probable (foot).
- Ziaire Williams, F — Questionable (foot).
- Noah Clowney, F — Out (wrist).
- Michael Porter Jr., F — Out (hamstring).
- Egor Demin, G — Out (foot).
- Day'Ron Sharpe, C — Out (thumb).
Knicks vs Nets Predictions and Picks
"The Nets will be keen to get some revenge after getting embarrassed the last time these teams met, but they just don't have the firepower to hang in this contest, especially with Porter Jr. still sitting out injured. I don't think we will see a 54-point victory for the Knicks again, but I am sure they will be able to get the win and cover as long as they don't look past the Nets." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz
"The Knicks' ability to secure extra possessions and convert second-chance points, combined with efficient shooting (49.1% from the field in the last ten games), makes them a strong candidate to cover a double-digit spread. Brooklyn's lack of offensive firepower and multiple injuries make it difficult for the Nets to stay competitive throughout the game." — John Carlo Villaruel, The Lines