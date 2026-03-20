New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Odds, Spread, and Total

It's a strange day when New York City FC's offense seems more dangerous than Inter Miami's. Inter Miami attempts to recall its MLS Cup Playoff glory against New York City FC when the teams meet in Yankee Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST … which will require Miami emerging from its scoring slump.

Forget the Champions Cup back-leg on Wednesday in which Miami and Nashville played to a 1-1 draw that advanced the Coyotes on away-goals. Sunday's visiting Herons had two straight scoreless draws in the week prior, one against Nashville and one against Charlotte in league play, marking the first such back-to-back outcomes for Miami's soccer club since 2020. Miami's attacking has been patchy enough to allow two opposing clean-sheet results in four MLS tilts so far, although Lionel Messi rested against Charlotte.

Sunday's host Pigeons are licking their chops, or maybe stroking their feathers, at the prospect of taking revenge on the Herons' icy strikers. NYCFC comes into the rematch on a three-match winning streak, blowing away two opponents by a combined score of 8-1 in the Pigeons' first pair of home games.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Betting Trends

NYCFC is winless against Inter Miami in the last five meetings.

New York has a plus-seven goal differential on its current home stand.

Miami had two straight scoreless draws for the first time since 2020 last week.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Injury Reports

New York City FC

Alonso Martinez remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Forward Malachi Jones remains in rehab following leg surgery.

Defensive midfielder Andres Perea is out with a leg injury.

Inter Miami

Defender Maximiliano Falcón is out with a knee injury.

New York City FC vs Inter Miami Predictions and Picks

New York City wants to be a bigger beast than any of last year's fellow playoff contenders. NYCFC's 3-1-0 debut and plus-eight goal differential flies the Pigeons above Nashville, Philadelphia, and Inter Miami in 2026's spring standings despite each rival owning more hardware from 2025's campaign. Mark Radigan of Hudson River Blue writes that midfielder Nicolas Fernandez made an "Alonso Martinez impression" via last weekend's brace in NYCFC's 3-1 win over Colorado. Radigan also praises New York City FC's midfielder Maxi Moralez, who has contributed three assists in four MLS fixtures to begin 2026.

Inter Miami may or may not fight back with an attack led by Messi, but fans can count on the Herons to perform better across the back than Miami's previously sloppy defensive team at this time last year. Miami keeper Rocco Ríos Novo, once an emergency substitute, is now a bona-fide star in Magic City. Casuals will try not to get the clubs confused if Miami is the stubborn defending side against NYCFC's rushes.