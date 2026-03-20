New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New Jersey Devils will look for their fourth win in a row as they battle the Washington Capitals on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Devils are 35-31-2 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They are 10 points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and just beat the New York Rangers on the road 6-3. It was a back-and-forth game and both teams scored in every period. New Jersey outshot New York 39-18 and won in faceoffs 32-31, but lost in hits 25-14. The power play was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Both teams gave the puck away frequently, and the first star of the game was Connor Brown, who had one goal and two assists.

The Capitals are 34-27-8 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They are six points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and just beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at home. The Caps scored twice in the second and the Senators scored late in the third period to make things interesting. Washington scored two empty netters to put the game away. The Capitals outhit the Senators 25-15, but were outshot 35-25 and lost in faceoffs 37-18. Their power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Washington did well on blocked shots and goaltender Logan Thompson was the first star with 34 saves.



Spread

Devils +1.5 (-225)

Capitals -1.5 (+196)

Money line

Devils +116

Capitals -124

Total

OVER 6 (-101)

UNDER 6 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on March 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in seven of New Jersey's last eight games.

New Jersey is 7-2 SU in its last nine games.

New Jersey is 6-3 SU in its last nine games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in six of Washington's last eight games against New Jersey.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Washington's last eight games at home.

Washington is 1-6 SU in its last seven games when playing at home against New Jersey.

Devils vs Capitals Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Brett Pesce, D - Out

Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured reserve

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Washington Capitals

David Kampf, C - Day-to-day

Devils vs Capitals Predictions and Picks

New Jersey is 27th in scoring, 17th in goals against, 10th on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. Jack Hughes leads the team in points. The Devils are 17-16 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. New Jersey is playing their best hockey of the season and building momentum at the right time. Lately, in their games, they have been controlling play and showing off their offensive depth. The power play has been converting at a high rate, but the defense consistency can still be an issue, especially on the road.

Washington is 17th in scoring, seventh in goals against, 27th on the power play, and 14th on the penalty kill. Alex Ovechkin leads the team in goals and points. He continues to produce for his club and is approaching more historic milestones. The Capitals are 21-11-4 at home and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. The Caps have also been getting a balanced attack from Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas. Washington's inconsistency has been an issue throughout the season and they haven't won two games in a row in two weeks. However, they are still a tough matchup at home.

Best Bet: Over