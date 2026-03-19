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New York Islanders vs Ottawa Senators Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Islanders will face the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. With the postseason only a handful of games away, every contest is hugely important for…

Ezra Bernstein
ELMONT, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Simon Holmstrom #92 of the New York Islanders (l) celebrates his shorthanded goal against the Calgary Flames at 19:35 of the first period and is joined by Jean-Gabriel Pageau #44 (r) at UBS Arena on March 14, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Islanders will face the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. With the postseason only a handful of games away, every contest is hugely important for both teams. If the playoffs started today, New York would squeeze its way in, but the Senators are on the outside looking in. A good run of games could see them make a Wild Card spot by the skin of their teeth, but the opportunity to finish in the top-3 of the Atlantic Division is all but gone.

If there is any team that embodies old-school hockey in today's NHL, it is the Islanders. The defense, led by goalie Ilya Sorokin, has been one of the best in the league, allowing an average of 2.75 goals per game. It has been nearly two weeks since the Islanders have allowed more than three goals in a game, allowing them to scrape by on subpar offensive performances against the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Senators are not exactly a world-beating opponent, opening the door for another low-scoring, grimy win for New York.

As a team that relies on its finesse and scoring ability, it is hard to find a more opposite matchup for the Senators than the Islanders. Ottawa's top-10 scoring attack is led by center Tim Stutzle, who has poured in 70 total points. Right wing Drake Batherson and fellow center Dylan Cozens are the only two other players on the team with 50 or more points, indicating a bit of top-heaviness from the Senators. Luckily, they enter this contest with a relatively clean bill of health, a factor that should give them a leg up against a mangled New York squad.

Spread

  • Islanders +1.5 (-219)
  • Senators -1.5 (+194)

Money line

  • Islanders +116
  • Senators -124

Totals

  • Over 6 (+101)
  • Under 6 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on March 19, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Islanders are 35-33 ATS this season.
  • However, New York has been great at covering on the road, earning a 21-16 mark.
  • The under is 36-32 in New York's games.
  • Ottawa has a losing record ATS this year, going 31-35.
  • That record gets even worse when the Senators play at home, falling to 12-20.
  • The over is 37-29 in Ottawa's games.

Islanders vs Senators Injury Reports

New York Islanders

  • Maxim Shabanov, LW - Out.
  • Pierre Engvall, LW - Out.
  • Kyle Palmieri, RW - Out.
  • Alexander Romanov, D - Out.
  • Semyon Varlamov, G - Out.

Ottawa Senators

  • Jake Sanderson, D - Out.
  • Nick Jensen, D - Out.

Islanders vs Senators Prediction and Pick

The Senators have been scorching hot on offense in every game but their most recent one against the Washington Capitals, which seems to be inflating the scoring total line a little bit. New York is an excellent defensive team. Ottawa is also on the second leg of a back-to-back, which should translate to some sluggishness on Thursday. Take the under and the Islanders to capture a road win.

New York IslandersOttawa Senators
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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