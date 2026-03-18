The History Of Hockey’s Hudson River Rivalry Between The Rangers And Devils

Everyone in sports loves a good rivalry, and that is exactly what the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils have provided hockey fans for the better part of a century in the NHL's "Hudson River Rivalry."

The regional opponents began their hostilities in 1982, when the Devils moved from Colorado into New York City's backyard in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Since then, each unit has seen its fair share of success, creating one of the most dynamic historical matchups in the league.

The Beginning

Unsurprisingly, the Rangers had the upper hand in the early days of the rivalry, thanks to their established position as New York's team. Meanwhile, the Devils were struggling to put down their roots in a new city, going 17-49-14 in their first campaign in New Jersey. That same season, the Devils held their own against the Rangers with a 3-3-1 record in their regular season matchups. But a superior Rangers squad made the playoffs and managed to beat the Flyers in a first-round playoff series.

The next eight years saw the Rangers continue to dominate the matchup. New York won the season series against the Devils in six of those seasons, with the Devils coming out on top only in 1986-87 and 1988-89. Outside of the head-to-head matchups, the Rangers made the playoffs six times compared to New Jersey's two appearances. While a rivalry was brewing as soon as the Devils got to the Garden State, it was a one-sided affair for much of their first decade in their new home.

The Golden Era

Things became significantly more competitive in the 1990s. Both teams had developed an identity: The Rangers saw themselves as New York's Broadway hockey team, playing with finesse and flash, while the Devils were their blue-collar neighbors, relying on toughness and physicality to win games.

In the early parts of the decade, those identities became embodied in New York center Mark Messier and New Jersey defenseman Scott Stevens. Each man made the NHL All-Star team for their respective teams, with Messier providing eye-popping offensive plays in transition while Stevens delivered bone-crunching hits on opposing forwards. Opposite identities helped spur what would become the decade's most ferocious rivalry.

Despite increased parity, the Rangers managed to stay ahead in the early '90s during the first playoff meeting between the two teams. The 1992 division semifinals were a back-and-forth affair and a series that truly elevated the rivalry between these teams.

It was all tied up 2-2 heading into Game 5, but one of the best offensive performances in Rangers history led to an 8-5 win and a 3-2 series lead. After the Devils recaptured momentum with a win in Game 6, New York closed the series by pouring in another eight goals in Game 7. Those goals included two from Messier to seal a thrilling victory, one that would live in the minds of both fanbases for years to come.

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That series alone would be enough to spark animosity between any two franchises, but the next time they met in the playoffs would ensure that any mutual dislike was there to stay. In 1994, each team reached the Eastern Conference Finals, with a gritty, nail-biting Game 1 ending in a double-overtime victory for the Devils. Again, the series was tied after four games, with the Rangers stealing a double-overtime win of their own in Game 3.

However, New Jersey captured Game 5, placing itself one solid game away from finishing off their rival. With their backs against the wall, the Rangers set about rallying, winning Game 6 on the road to force another win-or-go-home matchup. It took another two overtimes, but New York pulled out a narrow 2-1 victory to send itself to the biggest stage in hockey, dealing a knockout blow to their rival at the same time. The Rangers would go on to win the Stanley Cup, beating the Vancouver Canucks in another seven games.

Continued Hostilities

Not to be outdone, the Devils finally broke through to the Stanley Cup the year after, steamrolling nearly everyone in their path en route to sweeping the Detroit Red Wings and bringing home the franchise's first title. However, they failed to translate that momentum into success against the Rangers, losing to them in five games during the 1997 postseason. New Jersey would win another Stanley Cup in 2000, but failed to beat New York in a playoff series for the rest of the decade.

The Modern Era

For all the excitement of the Hudson River Rivalry in the 1990s, it has been decidedly lackluster since then. The Devils continued their fantastic play, turning into perennial championship contenders and capturing their third and most recent title in 2003. They faced New York in the postseason twice throughout the 2000s, sweeping the Rangers in 2006 and losing in five to them in 2008.

The next big clash came in 2012, when the teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals once more. This time, it took only took six games and a single overtime for New Jersey to reach the Stanley Cup Final, a series it lost to the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings would also manage to deny the Rangers another championship in 2014, New York's last appearance on championship ice. Since the 2014 playoffs, the rivalry has only been renewed with high stakes once, a first-round meeting in 2024 that saw the Devils win in seven games.

An Iconic Rivalry