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Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Total

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brings his historic scoring streak to the Barclays Center on Wednesday as the Thunder take on the rebuilding Nets. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST in Brooklyn, with the…

Laura Bernheim
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 14: Malachi Smith #18 of the Brooklyn Nets drives past Justin Edwards #11 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brings his historic scoring streak to the Barclays Center on Wednesday as the Thunder take on the rebuilding Nets. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST in Brooklyn, with the matchup airing on YES.

Brooklyn (17-51) enters the matchup mired in a four-game losing streak, having won just two of its last 16. The Nets are coming off a 114-95 home loss to Portland on Monday, where they trailed by as many as 31 points. Injuries continue to plague the roster, with leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) questionable to play his first game since March 10. With veterans resting late in blowouts, Brooklyn has leaned heavily on its youth; rookie Chaney Johnson recently posted a career-high 17 points.

Oklahoma City (54-15) arrives as the hottest team in basketball. The Thunder secured their third straight playoff berth with a 113-108 victory over Orlando on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to nine. MVP candidate Gilgeous-Alexander was spectacular once again, pouring in 40 points to extend his NBA-record streak of 20-point games to 129. The Thunder have been suffocating defensively during this run, holding nine consecutive opponents under 50% shooting.

The Thunder dominated the first meeting of the season, routing the Nets 105-86 on Feb. 20 in Oklahoma City.

Spread

  • Thunder -19.5 (-104)
  • Nets +19.5 (-102)

Moneyline

  • Thunder -1835
  • Nets +1715

Total

  • Over 213.5 (-106)
  • Under 213.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on March 18, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Thunder are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games.
  • The Nets are 5-11 against the spread in their last 16 matchups.
  • The total has gone under in seven of the Thunder's past eight outings.
  • The Nets have lost 14 of their last 16 games.
  • The Thunder have won seven of the last eight matchups against the Nets.
  • The total has gone under in six of the Nets' past nine games.

Thunder vs Nets Injury Reports

Thunder

  • Branden Carlson, C — Out (back).
  • Jalen Williams, G — Out (hamstring).

Nets

  • Nolan Traore, G — Probable (eye).
  • Terance Mann, G — Probable (Achilles).
  • Ben Saraf, G — Questionable (foot).
  • Michael Porter Jr., F — Questionable (ankle).
  • Day'Ron Sharpe, C — Out (thumb).

Thunder vs Nets Predictions and Picks

"The Thunder were always going to be very heavy favorites in this matchup despite being the road team, but given the respective form of both teams, you have to agree with it. These teams last met on Feb. 20, and it was the Thunder who won by 105-86. I expect a similar outcome in this one, with the Thunder just earning the cover by a few points." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"The Thunder have the ability to blow the doors off, but as I've said time and time again, these aren't your cash cow OKC teams from the last two seasons .... It wouldn't be shocking if the Thunder sit guys, as they've been careful in managing guys as of late. The Nets don't win games, but they have cashed 30 tickets. This line is nuts and oddsmakers continue to show too much respect toward the Thunder. Give me the points." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"On paper, there's a massive gap in quality between the two teams, but games aren't decided on paper in the NBA. I am not a fan of the massive spread here at all, especially for a team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. OKC has covered in 1-of-9 games coming into this one, while in games with no rest they're just 4-7 in 11 played. I think the Nets will play with a bit of pride here and make this one somewhat competitive for the home fans to enjoy." — Filip Tomic, Pickswise

Brooklyn NetsOklahoma City Thunder
Laura BernheimWriter
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