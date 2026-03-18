Oklahoma City Thunder vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Total

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brings his historic scoring streak to the Barclays Center on Wednesday as the Thunder take on the rebuilding Nets. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST in Brooklyn, with the matchup airing on YES.

Brooklyn (17-51) enters the matchup mired in a four-game losing streak, having won just two of its last 16. The Nets are coming off a 114-95 home loss to Portland on Monday, where they trailed by as many as 31 points. Injuries continue to plague the roster, with leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) questionable to play his first game since March 10. With veterans resting late in blowouts, Brooklyn has leaned heavily on its youth; rookie Chaney Johnson recently posted a career-high 17 points.

Oklahoma City (54-15) arrives as the hottest team in basketball. The Thunder secured their third straight playoff berth with a 113-108 victory over Orlando on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to nine. MVP candidate Gilgeous-Alexander was spectacular once again, pouring in 40 points to extend his NBA-record streak of 20-point games to 129. The Thunder have been suffocating defensively during this run, holding nine consecutive opponents under 50% shooting.

The Thunder dominated the first meeting of the season, routing the Nets 105-86 on Feb. 20 in Oklahoma City.

Spread

Thunder -19.5 (-104)

Nets +19.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Thunder -1835

Nets +1715

Total

Over 213.5 (-106)

Under 213.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on March 18, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Thunder vs Nets Betting Trends

The Thunder are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games.

The Nets are 5-11 against the spread in their last 16 matchups.

The total has gone under in seven of the Thunder's past eight outings.

The Nets have lost 14 of their last 16 games.

The Thunder have won seven of the last eight matchups against the Nets.

The total has gone under in six of the Nets' past nine games.

Thunder vs Nets Injury Reports

Thunder

Branden Carlson, C — Out (back).

Jalen Williams, G — Out (hamstring).

Nets

Nolan Traore, G — Probable (eye).

Terance Mann, G — Probable (Achilles).

Ben Saraf, G — Questionable (foot).

Michael Porter Jr., F — Questionable (ankle).

Day'Ron Sharpe, C — Out (thumb).

Thunder vs Nets Predictions and Picks

"The Thunder were always going to be very heavy favorites in this matchup despite being the road team, but given the respective form of both teams, you have to agree with it. These teams last met on Feb. 20, and it was the Thunder who won by 105-86. I expect a similar outcome in this one, with the Thunder just earning the cover by a few points." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"The Thunder have the ability to blow the doors off, but as I've said time and time again, these aren't your cash cow OKC teams from the last two seasons .... It wouldn't be shocking if the Thunder sit guys, as they've been careful in managing guys as of late. The Nets don't win games, but they have cashed 30 tickets. This line is nuts and oddsmakers continue to show too much respect toward the Thunder. Give me the points." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place