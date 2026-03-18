New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Hudson River rivalry will see its newest iteration when the New Jersey Devils face the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Unfortunately, this game will not have any sort of bigger implications, as the two teams are next to each other at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have managed to avoid last place with a 34-31-4 record, while the Rangers sport a 28-31-8 mark.

While fans might not know it from their recent play, most of the Devils' problems have come from a lack of consistent offense. New Jersey ranks fifth-worst in the NHL in goals per game, a factor that is especially egregious when paired with its 22.2 power play percentage, which ranks 10th in the NHL. Olympic hero Jack Hughes has provided an offensive spark in recent games, leading to Jersey's most recent win, a 4-3 overtime affair against the Boston Bruins. A similar performance will be necessary, even against the lowly Rangers, if the Devils are to build themselves a win streak on Wednesday.

Those Rangers have looked far better recently than their record indicates. A string of four straight victories saw a normally dormant offense come alive, scoring four goals in two games and six in the other two. The defense also took a significant step up behind goalie Igor Shesterkin, holding opponents to seven total goals in four games. A home date with the hated Devils is a great opportunity to rebuild some sort of morale in one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory for New York.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+235)

Rangers +1.5 (-255)

Money line

Devils -112

Rangers +106

Totals

Over 6 (-106)

Under 6 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on March 18, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Devils are 23-44 ATS this year, the second-worst record in the NHL.

However, they have been somewhat serviceable at covering on the road, going 14-18 ATS.

The under is 38-29 in New Jersey's games.

Despite their overall record, the Rangers are 34-33 ATS this season.

That record falls far below .500 in New York's home games, where they have a record of 11-20.

The under is 36-21 in New York's games.

Devils vs Rangers Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen, LW - Out.

Zack MacEwan, RW - Out.

Brett Pesce, D - Out.

New York Rangers

Matt Rempe, RW - Out.

Devils vs Rangers Prediction and Pick