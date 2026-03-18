Gerrit Cole Looks Good In First Action Since Tommy John

It had been 372 days since Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John Surgery. The surgery cost him all of last season. But on Wednesday, Cole returned to the mound and threw vs a live hitter for the first time since his injury.

It was only 1 inning, but it was a bit of an adventure in his first time back. Boston's Braiden Ward led off the game with a bunt single. From there, he stole 2nd but was later caught stealing 3rd. That was 1 of 2 hits in the inning. But he got Kristian Campbell to fly out and Nathan Hickey to ground out, to escape the inning.

Despite allowing 2 hits, he needed just 10 pitches to get the 3 outs. His fastball averaged at 97.1, but touched 98.7. He threw 7 of the 10 pitches for strikes. For his first time pitching in over a year, it is tough to ask for more.

“I had a lot of fun out there. It was very enjoyable,” Cole said. “I just wanted to enjoy all of it. That was my goal for today: no reservations, try not to judge yourself too hard, and just have fun. Just go ahead and let it fly.”

The Yankees plan for him to join the rotation in Late May or early June, depending on how he continues to progress. Until then, he will rehab in the Minor Leagues.