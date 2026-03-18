ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Gerrit Cole Looks Good In First Action Since Tommy John

It had been 372 days since Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John Surgery. The surgery cost him all of last season. But on Wednesday, Cole returned to the mound and threw…

Dylan MacKinnon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It had been 372 days since Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John Surgery. The surgery cost him all of last season. But on Wednesday, Cole returned to the mound and threw vs a live hitter for the first time since his injury.

It was only 1 inning, but it was a bit of an adventure in his first time back. Boston's Braiden Ward led off the game with a bunt single. From there, he stole 2nd but was later caught stealing 3rd. That was 1 of 2 hits in the inning. But he got Kristian Campbell to fly out and Nathan Hickey to ground out, to escape the inning.

Despite allowing 2 hits, he needed just 10 pitches to get the 3 outs. His fastball averaged at 97.1, but touched 98.7. He threw 7 of the 10 pitches for strikes. For his first time pitching in over a year, it is tough to ask for more.

“I had a lot of fun out there. It was very enjoyable,” Cole said. “I just wanted to enjoy all of it. That was my goal for today: no reservations, try not to judge yourself too hard, and just have fun. Just go ahead and let it fly.”

The Yankees plan for him to join the rotation in Late May or early June, depending on how he continues to progress. Until then, he will rehab in the Minor Leagues.

The Yankees will also be without Carlos Rondon to start the season. He is expected back at some point in April. Until then, the Yankees may be a bit short-handed in the rotation. But their Ace seems to be on a good track to make his return sooner rather than later.

New York Yankees
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
New York YankeesGerrit Cole Returning To Mound For 1st Time Since SurgeryDylan MacKinnon
George Springer homers against the Yankees.
Local SportsYankees Must Stop Toronto This Week to Keep East Hopes AliveMichael Cohen
Max Fried has Injury Scare Withdraws from All-Star Game
New York YankeesMax Fried has Injury Scare Withdraws from All-Star GameCarl Keeling
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect