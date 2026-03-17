New York Islanders vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Islanders will look to keep pace in the playoff standings as they battle the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 38-24-5 and tied for second in the Metropolitan Division. They only have a two-point cushion from being outside the playoff picture and just beat the Calgary Flames at home 3-2. New York scored three times in the first period, let things get interesting in the third period, but were able to hang on. The Islanders won in hits 22-9 and in faceoffs 26-19. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. They did well with blocked shots and Simon Holmstrom was the first star with two goals.

The Maple Leafs are 29-27-12 and seventh in the Atlantic Division. They are 10 points back of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and just beat the Minnesota Wild on the road 4-2. In the second period, Toronto scored three goals in just a seven-minute span. Minnesota answered with two goals in the first five minutes of the third period, but the Maple Leafs put the game away with an empty-netter. Toronto was outshot 38-26 and outhit 22-14, but won in faceoffs 29-26. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Maple Leafs gave the puck away a lot, but did well blocking shots. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz was the first star with 36 saves.

Spread

Islanders -1.5 (+178)

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-225)

Money line

Islanders -137

Maple Leafs +125

Total

OVER 6 (-105)

UNDER 6 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Islanders' last six games.

NY Islanders are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games.

NY Islanders are 6-2 SU in their last eight games against Toronto.

Toronto is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Toronto's last nine games against the NY Islanders.

Toronto is 1-8 SU in its last nine games at home.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Maxim Shabanov, RW - Day-to-day

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Toronto Maple Leafs

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D - Day-to-day

Auston Matthews, C - Out

Christopher Tanev, D - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

New York is 22nd in scoring, fourth in goals against, 30th on the power play, and eighth on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 20-13-3 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. New York has won three of their last four games and all of those games were decided by one goal. In general, they have played well against Eastern Conference teams and are built on structured defense. Despite some injuries to the goaltending position, their main strength is defending the net.

Toronto is 14th in scoring, 29th in goals against, 20th on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. William Nylander leads the team in assists and points. The Maple Leafs are 17-11-7 at home and 2-5-3 in their last 10 games. Toronto's offense has had some elite scoring, but overall consistency has been an issue throughout the season. This team still has some amazing playmakers, but they are still trying to adjust on offense with Matthews being out for the season. They have also struggled at home, losing eight of their last nine games.

Best Bet: Islanders Money line