Jets Re-Sign Tackle Chukwuma Okorafor

The New York Jets are bringing back one of their reserve offensive linemen from 2025.

As was officially announced by the team on Tuesday, the Jets are re-signing veteran tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a one-year deal. The 28-year-old Okorafor played in 14 games without a start for the Jets in 2024 and only played special teams, but that qualifies as a bounce-back from a tumultuous season for the New England Patriots in 2024.

Okorafor previously spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing 63 games with 55 starts as a right tackle. He then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots for the 2024 campaign under then-head coach Jerod Mayo, and began the season as the team's starting left tackle, but lasted only 12 snaps before being removed from their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Okorafor soon ended up on the "reserve-left team" list and didn't play another game in a Pats uniform.