Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Indiana Pacers will face the New York Knicks for the final time this season at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Less than a year after giving fans an unforgettable Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, sporting a 15-53 record. The Knicks have a good shot at making another deep playoff run, with only five games separating them from the first-seeded Detroit Pistons.

Mercifully, Indiana only has 14 games left on the schedule. Coincidentally, if the Pacers lose this game, they will be on a 14-game losing streak, outdoing their previous run of 13 straight defeats. The injury report continues to be a mile long, with nearly every single player on the roster entering this contest with some sort of designation. The only thing inspiring any sort of hope in this matchup is the fact that the Pacers have managed to keep things close in their three games against the Knicks, even scoring an overtime win in their second matchup with New York.

Another overtime affair seems highly unlikely in this game. The Knicks have rattled off three straight wins and have the massive advantage of playing in Madison Square Garden on their side in this contest. The fact that the Pacers are now actively tanking in order to improve their draft status also helps, seeing as New York has plenty to play for and should be happy to help Indiana in their quest for the highest pick possible. More likely than any sort of close game is that a blowout allows New York's reserves to handle the fourth quarter against an injured, overmatched Pacers team.

Spread

Pacers +16 (-103)

Knicks -16 (-108)

Money line

Pacers +892

Knicks -969

Totals

Over 224 (-102)

Under 224 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs Knicks Betting Trends

Indiana has failed to cover in 12 of its last 13 games, but the lone time it did manage to win ATS was against the Knicks.

The Pacers are 11-20 ATS as road underdogs.

The over is 5-2 in Indiana's last seven games.

New York has struggled ATS lately, failing to cover in four of its last five.

The Knicks have been excellent ATS when playing at home, earning a 21-12 mark.

The under is 3-2 in New York's last five games.

Pacers vs Knicks Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard, G - Questionable.

Aaron Nesmith, G - Questionable.

TJ McConnell, G - Questionable.

Quenton Jackson, G - Questionable.

Ben Sheppard, G - Questionable.

Pascal Siakam, F - Doubtful.

Obi Toppin, F - Questionable.

Ivica Zubac, C - Questionable.

Micah Potter, F - Questionable.

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson, G - Questionable.

Pacers vs Knicks Prediction and Pick