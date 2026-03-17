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Giants Retain Yet Another Offensive Lineman

John Harbaugh seems to be a fan of the offensive line group he inherited for the New York Giants. The G-Men continue to re-up with the O-linemen they already had,…

Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 20: Joshua Ezeudu #75 of the New York Giants in action against Josh Sweat #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

John Harbaugh seems to be a fan of the offensive line group he inherited for the New York Giants.

The G-Men continue to re-up with the O-linemen they already had, most recently bringing back fifth-year pro Josh Ezeudu on a one-year deal. ESPN's Jordan Ranaan was first with the news Tuesday.

Ezeudu, 26, spent the entire 2026 season on injured reserve. A 2022 third-round pick out of North Carolina, Ezeudu most recently played 17 games for the Giants in the 2024 season, with three starts. He started two games at left tackle and one at left guard, but mostly checked in as an extra blocker in heavier formations (via Pro Football Focus).

This marks the third offensive lineman to re-sign with the Giants this off-season. Most notably, the team retained incumbent starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. They also re-signed Evan Neal, a former top-10 draft pick who has labored through injury problems and controversy during his time in New York. Harbaugh has reportedly said he believes Neal still has untapped potential.

Re-signing Ezeudu represents the latest sign of Harbaugh's commitment to building up the Giants roster around second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. In addition to the O-lineman, they added tight end Isaiah Likely while retaining Chris Manhertz. Former Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard has followed Harbaugh to New York. At wide receiver, they replaced Wan'Dale Robinson with Calvin Austin in the slot, and added former Bears and Falcons wideout Darnell Mooney to play opposite Malik Nabers.

The addition of Ezeudu, an experienced "Jumbo" tight end, signals that Harbaugh plans to commit to a power running game as part of the plan to help Dart. They still have a deep running back group under contract, with Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Cam Skattebo.

Josh EzeuduNew York Giantsnfl free agency
Matt DolloffWriter
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