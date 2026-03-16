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Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Portland Trail Blazers will head to the East Coast to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday. Despite entering the season with similar expectations, the two…

Ezra Bernstein
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 14: Nolan Traore #88 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates a basket during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers will head to the East Coast to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday. Despite entering the season with similar expectations, the two teams have diverged sharply, with the Blazers fighting for the last play-in spot in the Western Conference while the Nets continue to reside near the East's cellar. 

One of the keys to Portland's unexpected success is the growth of forward Deni Avdija. Initially viewed as a role player, Avdija made his first All-Star team this year, averaging 24.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest. Instead of playing in an off-ball, supporting role, Avdija has commanded the floor for much of the year, acting as the Blazers' engine through his ability to penetrate to the paint, a skill that pairs nicely with his above-average passing. Center Donovan Clingan and guard Shaedon Sharpe are other young standouts who should benefit from the postseason experience that is likely to come Portland's way once the 14 games left in the regular season are over.

There will be no such playoff experience coming to the 17-50 Nets. After stumbling into back-to-back wins a week ago, Brooklyn is back on track to help its draft status, losing three in a row heading into this contest. The on-court product has become increasingly difficult to watch as the team leans into the tank, with players like forward Chaney Johnson and guard Tyson Etienne seeing significant minutes when they have no business doing so. Playing alongside them is Brooklyn's young core, consisting of Danny Wolf, Nolan Traore, and Ben Saraf, all of whom have failed to put together quality stretches of play. There are a handful of games to give the fans something to look forward to next year.

Spread

  • Trail Blazers -10 (-105)
  • Nets +10 (-103)

Money line

  • Trail Blazers -403
  • Nets +372

Totals

  • Over 222 (-107)
  • Under 222 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on March 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Blazers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.
  • Portland is 8-11 ATS as a road favorite.
  • The under is 3-2 in Portland's last five games.
  • Somehow, the Nets have covered in four of their last five games.
  • The Nets are 12-15 ATS as home underdogs this year.
  • The under is also 3-2 in Brooklyn's last five contests.

Trail Blazers vs Nets Injury Reports

Portland Trail Blazers

  • No injuries of note.

Brooklyn Nets

  • Michael Porter Jr., F - Out.
  • Noah Clowney, F - Out.
  • Terance Mann, G - Out.
  • Ben Saraf, G - Questionable.

Trail Blazers vs Nets Prediction and Pick

The squad that the Nets are about to put on the court features several players who belong in the G-League. This spread is giving that group far too much credit. The Blazers are entirely healthy and have plenty to play for, while Brooklyn is actively trying to lose through sitting its best players. Portland should put on a beating in this contest, allowing them to cover.

Brooklyn NetsPortland Trail Blazers
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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