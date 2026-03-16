Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Portland Trail Blazers will head to the East Coast to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday. Despite entering the season with similar expectations, the two teams have diverged sharply, with the Blazers fighting for the last play-in spot in the Western Conference while the Nets continue to reside near the East's cellar.

One of the keys to Portland's unexpected success is the growth of forward Deni Avdija. Initially viewed as a role player, Avdija made his first All-Star team this year, averaging 24.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest. Instead of playing in an off-ball, supporting role, Avdija has commanded the floor for much of the year, acting as the Blazers' engine through his ability to penetrate to the paint, a skill that pairs nicely with his above-average passing. Center Donovan Clingan and guard Shaedon Sharpe are other young standouts who should benefit from the postseason experience that is likely to come Portland's way once the 14 games left in the regular season are over.

There will be no such playoff experience coming to the 17-50 Nets. After stumbling into back-to-back wins a week ago, Brooklyn is back on track to help its draft status, losing three in a row heading into this contest. The on-court product has become increasingly difficult to watch as the team leans into the tank, with players like forward Chaney Johnson and guard Tyson Etienne seeing significant minutes when they have no business doing so. Playing alongside them is Brooklyn's young core, consisting of Danny Wolf, Nolan Traore, and Ben Saraf, all of whom have failed to put together quality stretches of play. There are a handful of games to give the fans something to look forward to next year.

Spread

Trail Blazers -10 (-105)

Nets +10 (-103)

Money line

Trail Blazers -403

Nets +372

Totals

Over 222 (-107)

Under 222 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on March 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Trail Blazers vs Nets Betting Trends

The Blazers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Portland is 8-11 ATS as a road favorite.

The under is 3-2 in Portland's last five games.

Somehow, the Nets have covered in four of their last five games.

The Nets are 12-15 ATS as home underdogs this year.

The under is also 3-2 in Brooklyn's last five contests.

Trail Blazers vs Nets Injury Reports

Portland Trail Blazers

No injuries of note.

Brooklyn Nets

Michael Porter Jr., F - Out.

Noah Clowney, F - Out.

Terance Mann, G - Out.

Ben Saraf, G - Questionable.

Trail Blazers vs Nets Prediction and Pick