Nolan McClean Set To Start For Team USA In Finals

Team USA has one more win to go between them and being actual World Champions. Despite a rocky road in the World Baseball Classic, including nearly going out in the group stage, they now find themselves in the Finals after beating the Dominican Republic in the Semi-Finals. In that Finals game, it will be Mets starter Nolan McClean taking the mound for the USA.

Nolan McClean Trying To Bounce Back From Last Start

It will be McClean's second start for the USA. The first did not go too well. It came in their 1 loss to Italy, where he allowed 3 runs over 3 innings, and allowed 2 Homeruns.

All that damage came in the 2nd inning. McClean struck out the side to start the game and seemed poised to have a great start. That 2nd inning looked to be going well too. He got two quick groundouts. But then he allowed a solo shot to white Sox catcher Kyle Teel, hit Royals OF Jac Caglianone, and then gave up another HR to white Sox prospect Sam Antonacci.

He came back for the 3rd inning. He walked a couple of hitters, but got out of the jam without allowing another run. That was it for McClean after 55 pitches.

He will try to bounce back in the most important game of the WBC. The opponent will be either Venezuela or a rematch with Italy. Those two teams face off tonight to see who advances to the WBC finals.

It was pitching that helped carry Team USA past the DR. Paul Skenes, and 5 US relievers, combined to allow the stacked DR lineup just 1 run, which came off a solo shot by Junior Caminero. After that HR, the US pitchers, with big help from some great defensive plays behind them, hurled 7 shutout innings.