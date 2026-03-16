New York Rangers vs LA Kings: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Rangers will attempt to keep a surprising win streak going this Monday evening when the ailing Los Angeles Kings visit Madison Square Garden for a faceoff with the Rangers at 7 p.m. EST.

The Rangers are still far behind in the race for playoff seeding. That may not matter so much to the happy MSG crowds who're watching New York play as well as it has all season. New York has scored 20 goals in the last four games, defeating NHL contenders on those favored teams' home ice, like the New Jersey Devils and the Minnesota Wild. Adam Fox, the defenseman who's been rumored as trade bait and whispered to still be feeling less than 100%, has a goal and four assists in five contests.

The Kings have beaten the Rangers the last four times that the clubs have met. LA overcame a two-goal night from United States national team skater JT Miller to win the most recent encounter 4-3. However, that was before the Olympic break, when LA suffered an injury that put a crimp in its playoff plans.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-250)

Kings -1.5 (+230)

Money line

Rangers +104

Kings -109

Total

Over 6 (+104)

Under 6 (-116)

Note: The above data was collected on March 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Rangers vs LA Kings Betting Trends

The New York Rangers have won four consecutive games.

The Rangers have covered the puck line in seven of eight games.

LA has defeated New York in five straight meetings.

New York Rangers vs LA Kings Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Center Matt Rempe is on the injured reserve with a thumb injury.

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Joel Armia is on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Forward Andrei Kuzmenko is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Forward Kevin Fiala is out for the season with a lower-leg injury.

New York Rangers vs LA Kings Predictions and Picks

It wasn't long ago when LA was touted as having an elite set of forwards. That reputation took a hit when Kevin Fiala went down with a long-term injury in the Olympics. Canada's Sidney Crosby was the biggest National Hockey League injury story of Milano-Cortina, but Sid the Kid is suiting up again soon. It's Switzerland's sniper whose pratfall could hurt the 2025-26 LA Kings' push for a postseason berth.

Lou Orlando of Forever Blue Shirts quotes Miller on the Rangers' hot streak: "There's been a buzz around the room since we came back (from the break)." Canadian winger Alexis Lafreniere has been buzzing around the net for certain, scoring seven times since NHL teams returned to action. But it's the star netminder, Igor Shesterkin, who's buoying the team, most recently stopping 46 shots in the win in Minneapolis.