Knicks Look-Ahead: A Layup Of A Slate Against The NBA’s 3 Worst Teams

The New York Knicks have arguably the easiest week of the season ahead of them, and there's no excuse not to come out on the other side with a perfect 3-0 run.

It starts Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, when they get their latest Eastern Conference Finals rematch against the Indiana Pacers. Indy enters Monday with the absolute worst record in the NBA at 15-53, and there's no reason to expect them to get into the win column on the road against a top east contender at this point. It felt like a miracle that the Pacers "only" lost by nine in last Friday's matchup against the Knicks on their own court, so New York ought to win even more comfortably on Tuesday night at MSG.

The Knicks will get two days off after the Pacers matchup, then won't have to travel far, as they'll head to Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets. This team is not much better than the Nets, sitting with the NBA's third-worst record at 17-50 and have lost 13 of their last 15 games. Their last game against the Knicks was a devastating 120-66 beatdown, so their best hope is to made this one a tad closer than that embarrassment. With the Knicks still fighting for playoff positioning, there's little reason to believe this won't be another easy W for them.

To close out the week, the Knicks get the lowly Washington Wizards back at home Sunday night. The Wiz are sandwiched between the Pacers and Nets with the NBA's second-worst record at 16-50. Entering Monday, Washington has lost 11 in a row, and with games coming up against the Warriors, Pistons (twice), and Thunder, it's quite possible they will have lost 15 straight heading into Sunday's game against the Knicks.