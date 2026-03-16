Giants Add Another Free-Agent Wide Receiver

The Giants continued to build up their offense around second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart over the weekend, this time with a new outside receiver.

As first reported by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday, the Giants are signing former Bears and Falcons wideout Darnell Mooney to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. Mooney joins fellow receivers Calvin Austin and Isaiah Hodgins, tight end Isaiah Likely, and fullback Patrick Ricard as the new weapons for Dart, on top of retaining starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy played a role in Mooney's decision to sign. The two previously worked together in Chicago, where Nagy was the Bears head coach from 2018-21. It was under Nagy that Mooney enjoyed the most productive season of his career, when he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns.