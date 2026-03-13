Red Bull New York vs Toronto FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Wikipedia still lists "New York" first in the Red Bulls' moniker, struggling to cope with the brand change to Red Bull New York. By any other name, a rose - or a Red Bull - visits Toronto on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST.

The footballers of Red Bull New York have begun the new season bullishly. Teenage rookie Julian Hall's brace led a 2-1 debut win over Orlando City followed by more glory for Hall on home grounds when his single tally made the difference in New York's opener in Harrison. The 17-year-old American forward could be among the league's most buzzworthy strikers in the months to come, not only because he began the campaign with winning goals but because such an improved squad is relying on the teen for offense.

Red Bull hosted and lost to Montreal on Sunday as a prelude to visiting Toronto FC this weekend. How does the surprise 0-3 defeat play into the odds for Saturday's tilt against 1-0-2 Toronto? Are the host Reds drawing more optimistic Las Vegas action in money lines, spreads, and goal totals because Saturday's hosts upset Cincinnati 1-0, or because the Red Bulls were just beaten by a Canadian club?

Red Bull New York vs Toronto FC Betting Trends

Red Bull New York has gone 2-4-0 on its last six visits to Toronto FC.

Toronto has two wins and five draws from its last seven home games.

Toronto FC snapped a three-game road losing streak last Sunday.

Red Bull New York vs Toronto FC Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Utility player Cameron Harper is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Mohammad Sofo is questionable with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Ronald Donkor is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is questionable with an ankle injury.

Toronto FC

Forward Theo Corbeanu is out with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario is out with a hand injury.

Defender Nicksoen Gomis is out with an Achilles injury.

Defender Matheus Pereira is out with a groin injury.

Defender Henry Wingo is out with a hamstring injury.

Red Bull New York vs Toronto FC Predictions and Picks

New York's disastrous early penalty in the Montreal loss is the first big downer of the season. But bettors know that the Red Bulls have made a cottage industry of taking points in Toronto. New York hasn't lost a match in its last six appearances in Toronto, although the Reds have annoyed the heck out of the favorites in Leagues Cup combat. Toronto hasn't claimed more than a point at a time from Red Bull since 2019.

Major League Soccer is a unique league in that trash-time games fall on teams nearer the bottom of the table, not in the middle, where they can't be promoted or relegated. Toronto FC has had to play in plenty of so-called meaningless games when the Reds aren't facing a Supporters' Shield contender on the pitch. It stands as undeniable, though, that Toronto has improved its form while performing in so many low-key contests. Manager Robin Fraser's side was unlucky to start 2026's season on the road. At home, a miserable overall record doesn't stop Toronto FC from defending with passion.