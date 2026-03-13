New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread, and Totals

Last year's Eastern Conference Finals matchup will be replayed on Friday when the New York Knicks visit the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. EST. It is unlikely that this game reaches the same level of excitement as those postseason battles, seeing as the Knicks are a legitimate candidate to win the Eastern Conference while the Pacers are dead last in the conference, only a year after making the NBA Finals.

The clock is ticking on New York's chances to make a run to the top of the conference. Head coach Mike Brown's unit is 5.5 games back of the first seed, but with only 15 games left in the season, catching the Detroit Pistons is a nearly impossible venture. A more realistic target is the Boston Celtics, who are only two games above the Knicks for the second seed. The approaching schedule is promising, with six straight contests against opponents with records below .500. If there was ever a time for the Knicks to make a run up the standings, it is now.

Somehow, the Pacers have split their games against New York this year, going 1-1. This phenomenon can partially be explained by the way the two teams approach each other. The Knicks have been known to suffer lapses in concentration, often playing down to lesser opponents. On the other hand, each time Indiana faces New York, the team plays like a championship ring is on the line, employing maximum effort for 48 minutes. As a result, even the Pacers' loss to the Knicks was only by a single point. Friday offers the bottom-feeding 'Cers a chance to land a potentially impactful upset of their rival once again.

Spread

Knicks -13.5 (-106)

Pacers +13.5 (-101)

Money line

Knicks -683

Pacers +647

Totals

Over 228.5 (-103)

Under 228.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Pacers Betting Trends

The Knicks are 3-2 ATS in their last five road games.

New York has failed to cover in its two games against Indiana this year.

The over is 3-2 in New York's last five games.

Somehow, the Pacers have failed to cover in 11 straight games.

However, Indiana is 14-12 ATS as a home underdog.

The over is also 4-1 in Indiana's last five contests.

Knicks vs Pacers Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Josh Hart, G - Questionable.

Karl Anthony-Towns, F - Questionable.

Miles McBride, G - Out.

Indiana Pacers

TJ McConnell, G - Questionable.

Aaron Nesmith, G - Questionable.

Quenton Jackson, G - Questionable.

Pascal Siakam, F - Questionable.

Obi Toppin, F - Questionable.

Knicks vs Pacers Prediction and Pick