New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City FC is becoming a lion instead of a pigeon. Can the team become a Major League Soccer regular-season frontrunner with its top striker still on the mend? NYCFC will try to improve to 3-1-0 via Saturday evening's contest against the visiting Colorado Rapids, poised to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

New York dominated play in last week's 5-0 victory over Orlando. Veteran midfielder Keaton Parks bagged a brace as the Pigeons allowed just one on-target shot against goalkeeper Matt Freese. One Football called it a "fantastic show" while pointing out that the heroic Parks had just returned from an injury.

MLS speculators shouldn't go overboard with news of the big win. Orlando was red-carded in the 14th minute to go down a man throughout almost the entire lopsided game. The visitors were demoralized by the atmosphere of Yankee Stadium's home opener. But if there are flaws to be exposed in the Pigeons, Saturday's guest, the Rapids, may not be the team to expose them, having lost five out of six on the road.

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Betting Trends

NYCFC has outscored 2026's first three opponents 8-2.

Colorado has lost five of its last six away from home.

Totals went over just once in the last five meetings.

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Injury Reports

New York City FC

Alonso Martinez remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Forward Malachi Jones remains in rehab following leg surgery.

Defensive midfielder Andres Perea is out with a leg injury.

Colorado Rapids

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is out with a shoulder injury.

New York City FC vs Colorado Rapids Predictions and Picks

Bookmakers will give NYCFC full credit with pricey money line odds to beat Colorado. The Pigeons are likely to draw steep odds on the spread also. The goal total is the market for which Vegas might remain skeptical of New York's offense, at least for the time being. Pascal Jensen's club has a reputation for wearing foes down with discipline. Orlando will be blamed for "0-5" more than NYCFC gets hyped.

Colorado is defending well enough to slow New York down on the right night. The Rapids swept away the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Feb. 28, former Ligue 1 midfielder Hamzat Ojediran netting the winner less than eight minutes into the contest. However, that day's clean-sheet keeper, Zack Steffen, has fallen injured since then. Colorado took advantage of an 11-on-10 edge to beat the LA Galaxy 3-1 last Saturday.