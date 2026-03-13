Los Angeles Kings vs New York Islanders: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Los Angeles Kings will look to get the offense going again as they battle the New York Islanders on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Kings are 26-23-15 and fifth in the Pacific Division. They are one point back of the second wild card spot in the Western Conference standings and just lost to the Boston Bruins on the road 2-1 in overtime. It was scoreless through two periods of play and then Boston scored eight minutes into the third period. The Kings tied things up with six minutes left in regulation and then lost 39 seconds into overtime. Los Angeles won in hits 22-21, but were outshot 23-16 and lost in faceoffs 27-22. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops. The Kings did well blocking shots and the third star of the game was goaltender Darcy Kuemper with 21 saves.

The Islanders are 37-23-5 and tied for second in the Metropolitan Division. They only have a two-point lead from falling out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings and just beat the St. Louis Blues on the road 4-3 in overtime. In this game, New York was down 3-0 at the halfway point and scored late in the second period to get on the board. From there, the Islanders tied things up early in the third period with goals scored a minute apart from each other. New York outshot St. Louis 49-23, outhit them 25-21, and won in faceoffs 23-22. The power play was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Two Islanders were part of the three stars of the game spots, with Calum Ritchie being the first star with one goal and one assist.

Spread

Kings +1.5 (-219)

Islanders -1.5 (+201)

Money line

Kings +125

Islanders -133

Total

OVER 5.5 (-102)

UNDER 5.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Kings vs Islanders Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games.

Los Angeles is 8-1 SU in its last nine games against the NY Islanders.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Los Angeles' last seven games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of the NY Islanders' last seven games.

NY Islanders are 7-2 SU in their last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the NY Islanders' last five games against Los Angeles.

Kings vs Islanders Injury Reports

Los Angeles Kings

Joel Armia, RW - Injured reserve

Kevin Fiala, LW - Injured reserve

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW - Injured reserve

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

Kings vs Islanders Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles is 29th in scoring, ninth in goals against, 28th on the power play, and 28th on the penalty kill. Adrian Kempe leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Kings are 16-8-8 on the road and 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Los Angeles has been in a win-loss mode for six games in a row. It's been a mix of one or two-goal wins and losses. Three of their last four games have hit the over and they lead the season series 1-0, as the Kings beat the Islanders at home 5-3 on March 5th.

New York is 22nd in scoring, tied for fourth in goals against, 29th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Bo Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 17-10-2 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. New York just finished up a four-game road trip where they went 2-2. At the beginning of the trip, the defense was below average, but both sides of the puck played well in the last two games and got some one-goal victories. The Islanders have won their last two games at home and both of those games were high-scoring ones.

Best Bet: Islanders Money line