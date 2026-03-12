Remembering the 1975-76 Rutgers Men’s Basketball Team, 50 Years Later

The 2025-26 basketball season marked a monumental milestone in Rutgers athletics. The university celebrated the 50th anniversary of the day the men's basketball team finished the season with a 26-0 record.

Half a century later, the legacy of the 1975-76 Scarlet Knights remained untouched. It is still one of the best moments in New Jersey and Rutgers sports history. The team's fanbase loved filling up "The Barn," and that season was a display of dominance that got the Scarlet Knights to their first and only Final Four appearance.

Building the Foundation

The buildup to this milestone season started the year before that perfect season. The Scarlet Knights went 22-7 during the 1974-75 season and earned their first NCAA tournament bid in school history. That season ended with a 91-78 NCAA first round loss to Louisville, but the experience was great for the young core of guys. During the next season, the Rutgers men's basketball team returned in full and hungry to make a deeper run in March Madness. In the fall of 1975, the Rutgers basketball team was expecting success as it prepared for the season ahead.

Achieving Perfection

From the opening tipoff and onward, the 1975-76 Rutgers men's basketball team was a juggernaut. Coach Tom Young had a team that played at a fast-breaking, high-pressure style that overwhelmed opponents. The offense averaged 93.3 points per game, and most of the games were over by halftime.

The Barn became a legendary fortress for epic crowd noise. Approximately 2,800 cheering fans would literally shake paint chips from the ceiling, which would then fall onto the court.

Young built a Rutgers men's baskeball roster centered on good chemistry and all-around talent. The team's leader was Phil Sellers, who anchored the Rutgers team with his consistent scoring. Another good shooter on the team was Mike Dabney. James Bailey was all about the dunks, while point guard Eddie Jordan showed good court vision and Hollis Copeland was the lockdown defender.

The wins were piling up fast, and the national spotlight hit the Scarlet Knights fast. The peak of the regular season came on March 1, 1976, in a game against St. Bonaventure University. It was a tense and close game from start to finish. For a moment, it looked like the undefeated season was in jeopardy. However, Rutgers showed its grit, rallying late to win 85-80. The victory gave them a perfect regular season record of 26-0.

Traveling the Path to the Final Four

Rutgers had to go through a treacherous postseason gauntlet to reach the Final Four, and it started with the ECAC Metro Tournament. The Scarlet Knights first beat Long Island University 104-76 in the semifinals. Then in the finals, Rutgers battled a tough St. John's team at Madison Square Garden. Rutgers was able to grind out a 70-67 win and officially punched their ticket to get them to the big dance.

In the first round of the NCAA tournament, Rutgers felt the pressure right away. A disciplined Princeton team slowed the pace, and it almost led to an upset. The Scarlet Knights survived and won 54-53 against the Tigers. This squad showed they knew how to win ugly, even when offensive efficiency was way down.

In the Sweet 16, Rutgers faced Connecticut and took them down 93-79. During the Elite Eight, the Scarlet Knights faced Virginia Military Institute (VMI), which could match Rutgers on offense. In the end, VMI was no match for the Scarlet Knights' offense, and the Scarlet Knights won the contest 91-75. The Scarlet Knights picked up five straight wins in the tournament, two in the ECAC and three in the NCAA, and were pumped to be headed to the Final Four in Philadelphia with a 31-0 record. The energy propelling the team was incredible.

Experiencing Heartbreak and Legacy

In the Final Four, Rutgers faced the Michigan Wolverines, and for the first time all year, the Scarlet Knights were overmatched. The Wolverines' size and discipline were too much for Rutgers, and the Scarlet Knights went on to lose 86-70. This loss ended the undefeated streak and brought down the team's vibe, as they lost the third-place game to UCLA, 106-92. Their final record for the season was 31-2.

Even though the season ended with two losses, the memory of that team brings pure pride to Rutgers. That Scarlet Knights team showed that a State University in New Jersey could match up well against some of the nation's elite college basketball programs.