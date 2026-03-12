ContestsEvents
New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds, Spread, And Total

Michael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Mika Zibanejad #93 who scored his 800th NHL point and Adam Fox #23 who scored his 400th NHL point celebrate following a goal by Alexis Lafrenière #13 against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Rangers will look to make it three wins in a row as they battle the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST.

The Rangers are 26-30-8 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They are last in the Eastern Conference standings and a -21 in goal differential. New York just beat the Calgary Flames at home 4-0. The Rangers scored in every period and most of the goals were scored late in the period. New York outshot Calgary 29-21 and lost in hits 25-23. The faceoffs were even at 26. The power play was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. New York did well with blocked shots and Alexis Lafreniere was the first star with a hat-trick.

The Jets are 26-27-10 and sixth in the Central Division. They are five points back of the last wild card spot in the Western Conference and just lost to the Anaheim Ducks at home 4-1. Winnipeg scored five minutes into the second period, but then the Ducks scored three goals in about 90 seconds. The Jets won in faceoffs 29-22 and hits were tied at 15, but they were outshot 35-13. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Winnipeg struggled to get quality scoring chances and Morgan Barron was the third star with one goal.

Spread

  • Rangers +1.5 (-184) 
  • Jets -1.5 (+163)

Money line

  • Rangers +137
  • Jets -147

Total

  • OVER 5.5 (-103)
  • UNDER 5.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Jets Betting Trends

  • The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Rangers' last five games.
  • NY Rangers are 6-14 SU in their last 20 games.
  • NY Rangers are 1-5 SU in their last six games against Winnipeg.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of Winnipeg's last five games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in seven of Winnipeg's last nine games against the NY Rangers.
  • The total has gone UNDER in seven of Winnipeg's last eight games at home.

Rangers vs Jets Injury Reports

New York Rangers

  • J.T. Miller, C - Injured reserve
  • Taylor Raddysh, RW - Injured reserve
  • Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Winnipeg Jets

  • Colin Miller, D - Injured reserve
  • Neal Pionk, D - Injured reserve
  • Nino Niederreiter, RW - Injured reserve
  • Vladislav Namestnikov, C - Out

Rangers vs Jets Predictions and Picks

New York is 26th in scoring, 19th in goals against, eighth on the power play, and 22nd on the penalty kill. Mika Zibanejad leads the team in goals and points. The Rangers are 17-15-2 on the road and 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. New York is getting some confidence on offense and playing well on both sides of the puck. Lafreniere could be a key factor going forward and the former No. 1 overall pick has helped stabilize the team's attack, alongside Zibanejad and Adam Fox.

Winnipeg is 23rd in scoring, 15th in goals against, 23rd on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. Mark Scheifele leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Jets are 15-12-5 at home and 5-2-3 in their last 10 games. Before the loss to the Ducks, Winnipeg had a three-game winning streak and most of the victories were close defensive ones. This team is slightly more productive than the Rangers on offense and their attack is driven by its top offensive players.

Best Bet: Jets Money line

The Rangers have some good momentum going for them and will look to continue to play a spoiler role for teams trying to make the postseason. The Jets are still playing well and just ran into a tough Ducks team. They will look to bounce back with more scoring chances and have the defense settle in again.

New York RangersWinnipeg Jets
Michael GaraventaWriter
