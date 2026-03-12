New Jersey Devils vs Calgary Flames: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New Jersey Devils are markedly better-rested than the visiting Calgary Flames for Thursday's faceoff at 7 p.m. EST. That's a lucky break, since the Devils need a sprint to the finish line to make the NHL playoffs.

New Jersey took a three-day break after having a four-game winning streak snapped by Detroit's 3-0 win last Sunday. Not even a goalie substitution by Detroit could help get New Jersey on the board as Cam Talbot and John Gibson combined to stop 31 Devils shots. The Devs' losing outcome highlights the underachievement of veteran forwards like Paul Cotter, who's got just 11 points this season.

The livelier sticks of Jack and Luke Hughes could carry New Jersey to a win against a winded, losing club from Alberta. The 25-32-7 Flames have already played eight times since the Olympic break, including back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday. The 32-30-2 Devils defeated the Flames 2-1 in the last meeting on Jan. 19.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+149)

Flames +1.5 (-161)

Money line

Devils -176

Flames +167

Total

Over 5.5 (-112)

Under 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Calgary Flames Betting Trends

New Jersey broke a three-game losing skid versus Calgary on Jan. 19.

The Devils have won three out of four on their current homestand.

Home teams have lost puck lines in four out of five meetings.

New Jersey Devils vs Calgary Flames Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Defenseman Brett Pesce is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Right winger Stefan Noesen is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Right winger Zack MacEwen is out for the season with a knee injury.

Calgary Flames

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud is out with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Jake Bean is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Center Jonathan Huberdeau is out for the season with a hip injury.

Left winger Samuel Honzek is out for the season with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils vs Calgary Flames Predictions and Picks

The Devils are looking to trade a defenseman for more firepower at forward, but one of the defensemen at the heart of the trade speculation is among the club's best playmakers. Dougie Hamilton has produced at nearly a point-per-game clip over the last 20 games following the "healthy (scratch) … of a [$9 million] defenseman" that writer James Nichols of NJHockeyNow says Hamilton has declined to talk about.

The Hughes brothers may be carrying an average Devils offense again Thursday. The Flames, however, do not seem prepared to score enough goals to outscore even a pedestrian attack in a road game. The Flames' snipers were frigid in yet another loss when veteran goalie Jonathan Quick led the New York Rangers in a 4-0 victory at MSG on Tuesday. Nazim Kadri leads Calgary with a modest 41 points.