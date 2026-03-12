Harbaugh Sees Untapped Potential In Returning Giants Lineman

The New York Giants are bringing back one of their most disappointing draft picks in recent memory, and new head coach John Harbaugh thinks he could be the one to get the most out of him.

Offensive lineman Evan Neal is back with the Giants on a one-year deal, as his agency, AMDG Sports, announced Wednesday. Originally the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Neal was the second O-lineman off the board and debated at the time whether he was the best at his position in the class. He started 13 games at right tackle as a rookie for the Giants, but has since played just 16 games over the past three years. He's dealt with all kinds of injuries, most recently a neck issue that landed him on season-ending injured reserve at the end of 2025, but has also missed time with hamstring, ankle, and knee problems.

Neal transitioned to right guard for the 2025 season, but couldn't crack the game day roster, as he was inactive for the first 10 weeks and ended up not playing at all. He even dealt with a little off-field controversy, calling out Giants fans for being "fair-weather" in 2023.

But Harbaugh wasn't here for any of that, and isn't giving up on Neal just yet. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Harbaugh is "eager to work with" Neal, who was projected as an immediate starter at the NFL level going into the draft.

"(Harbaugh) sees untapped potential he, along with his coaching staff, can try to unearth," Garafolo said.

Neal might have an opportunity to play right guard, where Greg Van Roten held down the job in 2025. Van Roten remains a free agent and may be too expensive for the Giants to re-sign at this point. So, it could be between Neal and an upcoming draft pick to earn that job.