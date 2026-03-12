Giants Find Their New Slot Receiver In Free Agnecy

The New York Giants have identified a potential replacement for Wan'Dale Robinson at slot receiver.

Free-agent wideout Calvin Austin is signing a one-year deal with the Giants for up to $4.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Austin played a fairly even split of snaps inside and outside for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season, but the 5-foot-8 receiver projects as the logical replacement for the departed Wan'Dale Robinson in the slot.

Austin has averaged 30 catches, 390 yards and three touchdowns per 17 games in three NFL seasons. He also returns punts, and could challenge incumbent Gunner Olszewski for that role in 2026.