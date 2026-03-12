Giants Find Their New Slot Receiver In Free Agnecy

ContestsEvents
Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 07: Calvin Austin III #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on September 07, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants have identified a potential replacement for Wan'Dale Robinson at slot receiver.

Free-agent wideout Calvin Austin is signing a one-year deal with the Giants for up to $4.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Austin played a fairly even split of snaps inside and outside for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season, but the 5-foot-8 receiver projects as the logical replacement for the departed Wan'Dale Robinson in the slot.

Austin has averaged 30 catches, 390 yards and three touchdowns per 17 games in three NFL seasons. He also returns punts, and could challenge incumbent Gunner Olszewski for that role in 2026.

Harbaugh loves his versatility, so it's no surprise he saw value in bringing in Austin. And if he can produce as a slot receiver, they'd save a lot of money over Robinson, who left the Giants to sign a four-year deal with the Titans worth $38 million guaranteed with a max value of $70M.

