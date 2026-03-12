Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. The focus of the season was always on player development for the Nets, which rings especially true at this point in the campaign thanks to Brooklyn's 17-48 record. Unlike the Nets, Atlanta is in the thick of a battle for a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting in the ninth seed with only 16 games remaining in the season.

After an uncharacteristic two-game winning streak, the Nets reverted to their usual selves in a 138-100 loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. To be fair, the Pistons are the best team in the East, but a nearly 40-point defeat is always tough to swallow. More concerning than another loss on the record is the lack of production from Brooklyn's rookies. Despite plenty of minutes spread around between Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf, none of the three have managed to put together a stretch of inspiring play, indicating potential roster problems that would stretch into next season and beyond. A scorching hot Hawks team is unlikely to offer much opportunity to improve on Thursday.

Despite a middling overall record, Atlanta has quietly amassed a seven-game winning streak, one that began with an 11-point win over the Nets. However, the streak must be taken with a grain of salt, as only a single victory came over a team with a winning record in the form of a 125-116 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Continuing their winning ways would likely lead the Hawks into the upper half of the play-in, a massive advantage once the playoffs roll around, adding real importance to every single matchup. Thankfully for head coach Quin Snyder's squad, the Nets should not present much of a challenge here.

Spread

Nets +15 (-105)

Hawks -15 (-104)

Money line

Nets +823

Hawks -877

Totals

Over 225.5 (-103)

Under 225.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nets vs Hawks Betting Trends

The Nets are 2-3 ATS in their last five games.

The Nets are 13-19-1 ATS when they play on the road.

The over has cashed in three of Brooklyn's last five games.

Atlanta has covered the spread in seven straight games.

The Hawks are 8-10 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 7-3 in Atlanta's last 10 games.

Nets vs Hawks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore, G - Out.

Michael Porter Jr., F - Out.

Ziaire Williams, F - Questionable.

Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Out.

Egor Demin, G - Out.

Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels, G - Questionable.

Jonathan Kuminga, F - Questionable.

Nets vs Hawks Prediction and Pick