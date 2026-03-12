ContestsEvents
Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. The focus of the season was always on player development for the Nets, which rings…

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets grabs a rebound during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center on March 10, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. The focus of the season was always on player development for the Nets, which rings especially true at this point in the campaign thanks to Brooklyn's 17-48 record. Unlike the Nets, Atlanta is in the thick of a battle for a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting in the ninth seed with only 16 games remaining in the season.

After an uncharacteristic two-game winning streak, the Nets reverted to their usual selves in a 138-100 loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. To be fair, the Pistons are the best team in the East, but a nearly 40-point defeat is always tough to swallow. More concerning than another loss on the record is the lack of production from Brooklyn's rookies. Despite plenty of minutes spread around between Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf, none of the three have managed to put together a stretch of inspiring play, indicating potential roster problems that would stretch into next season and beyond. A scorching hot Hawks team is unlikely to offer much opportunity to improve on Thursday.

Despite a middling overall record, Atlanta has quietly amassed a seven-game winning streak, one that began with an 11-point win over the Nets. However, the streak must be taken with a grain of salt, as only a single victory came over a team with a winning record in the form of a 125-116 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Continuing their winning ways would likely lead the Hawks into the upper half of the play-in, a massive advantage once the playoffs roll around, adding real importance to every single matchup. Thankfully for head coach Quin Snyder's squad, the Nets should not present much of a challenge here.

Spread

  • Nets +15 (-105)
  • Hawks -15 (-104)

Money line

  • Nets +823
  • Hawks -877

Totals

  • Over 225.5 (-103)
  • Under 225.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Nets are 2-3 ATS in their last five games.
  • The Nets are 13-19-1 ATS when they play on the road.
  • The over has cashed in three of Brooklyn's last five games.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread in seven straight games.
  • The Hawks are 8-10 ATS as home favorites.
  • The under is 7-3 in Atlanta's last 10 games.

Nets vs Hawks Injury Reports

Brooklyn Nets

  • Nolan Traore, G - Out.
  • Michael Porter Jr., F - Out.
  • Ziaire Williams, F - Questionable.
  • Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Out.
  • Egor Demin, G - Out.

Atlanta Hawks

  • Dyson Daniels, G - Questionable.
  • Jonathan Kuminga, F - Questionable.

Nets vs Hawks Prediction and Pick

With an injury list a mile long, it would be a miracle to see the Nets keep things remotely close on Thursday night. Atlanta is rolling and has plenty to play for, while Brooklyn is actively incentivized to lose as much as possible as the season ends. The Hawks should deliver the Nets a second straight beating and cover in the process.

Atlanta HawksBrooklyn Nets
Ezra BernsteinWriter
