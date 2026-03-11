ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will look to even up their record on their West Coast road trip when they face the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. After…

Ezra Bernstein
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks controls the ball against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome on March 09, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will look to even up their record on their West Coast road trip when they face the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. After blowing out the Denver Nuggets on the road, the Knicks dropped games against both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, neither of which was particularly close. A date with the Jazz, who only recently ended a seven-game losing streak, offers an appealing opportunity to get things back on the right track. 

Despite ranking in the top ten in both offensive and defensive efficiency, the Knicks have stretches of play that make them look like they do not belong in the top half of the NBA in either statistic. The offense faltered in both losses in Los Angeles, shooting 35% and 23% respectively, far below the team's average mark of 37.3%. While star players Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns both played well in the defeats, the lack of supplementary scoring from anywhere else in the lineup has spelled defeat for New York. Star power might be enough to beat Utah on its own, but a step up from forwards OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges would go a long way in restoring some confidence to the Knicks.

The Jazz have been the foremost culprits in the NBA's recent tanking fiascoes, but have accidentally won two of their last three games. Rookie Ace Bailey dropped 32 points in a 122-112 win over the Washington Wizards, and forward Kyle Filipowski put up 19 points and 15 rebounds to spur a victory over the Golden State Warriors last time out. It takes an almost superhuman performance from a subpar player for the Jazz to earn a win, and this matchup is no different. If Bailey or guard Brice Sensabaugh put on a clinic, Utah has a shot. If not, another loss only brings them closer to realizing their draft day goals. It is a win-win for a losing franchise.

Spread

  • Knicks -12.5 (-110)
  • Jazz +12.5 (-110)

Money line

  • Knicks -725
  • Jazz +657

Totals

  • Over 230 (-105)
  • Under 230 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on March 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Knicks are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.
  • The Knicks are only 13-20 ATS when they play on the road.
  • The under is 4-3 in New York's last seven games.
  • Utah has managed to cover in four of its last five games.
  • The Jazz have been solid ATS when playing at home, earning an 18-15 record.
  • The under is 3-2 in Utah's last five contests.

Knicks vs Jazz Injury Reports

New York Knicks

  • Josh Hart, G - Questionable.
  • Miles McBride, G - Out.

Utah Jazz

  • Keyonte George, G - Questionable.
  • John Konchar, F - Questionable.

Knicks vs Jazz Prediction and Pick

This spread is quite wide for a Knicks team playing away from home, but the Jazz are actively trying to lose. New York will be happy to oblige them in blowout fashion on Wednesday. Take the Knicks to find a rare cover on the road.

New York KnicksUtah Jazz
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 07: Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons passes around Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on March 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NBADetroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks controls the ball a Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on March 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
NBANew York Knicks vs LA Clippers: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 07: Ziaire Williams #1 of the Brooklyn Nets battles for a loose ball against Javonte Green #31 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on March 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NBAMemphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect