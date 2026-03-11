New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Knicks will look to even up their record on their West Coast road trip when they face the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. After blowing out the Denver Nuggets on the road, the Knicks dropped games against both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, neither of which was particularly close. A date with the Jazz, who only recently ended a seven-game losing streak, offers an appealing opportunity to get things back on the right track.

Despite ranking in the top ten in both offensive and defensive efficiency, the Knicks have stretches of play that make them look like they do not belong in the top half of the NBA in either statistic. The offense faltered in both losses in Los Angeles, shooting 35% and 23% respectively, far below the team's average mark of 37.3%. While star players Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns both played well in the defeats, the lack of supplementary scoring from anywhere else in the lineup has spelled defeat for New York. Star power might be enough to beat Utah on its own, but a step up from forwards OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges would go a long way in restoring some confidence to the Knicks.

The Jazz have been the foremost culprits in the NBA's recent tanking fiascoes, but have accidentally won two of their last three games. Rookie Ace Bailey dropped 32 points in a 122-112 win over the Washington Wizards, and forward Kyle Filipowski put up 19 points and 15 rebounds to spur a victory over the Golden State Warriors last time out. It takes an almost superhuman performance from a subpar player for the Jazz to earn a win, and this matchup is no different. If Bailey or guard Brice Sensabaugh put on a clinic, Utah has a shot. If not, another loss only brings them closer to realizing their draft day goals. It is a win-win for a losing franchise.

Spread

Knicks -12.5 (-110)

Jazz +12.5 (-110)

Money line

Knicks -725

Jazz +657

Totals

Over 230 (-105)

Under 230 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on March 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Jazz Betting Trends

The Knicks are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The Knicks are only 13-20 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 4-3 in New York's last seven games.

Utah has managed to cover in four of its last five games.

The Jazz have been solid ATS when playing at home, earning an 18-15 record.

The under is 3-2 in Utah's last five contests.

Knicks vs Jazz Injury Reports

New York Knicks

Josh Hart, G - Questionable.

Miles McBride, G - Out.

Utah Jazz

Keyonte George, G - Questionable.

John Konchar, F - Questionable.

Knicks vs Jazz Prediction and Pick