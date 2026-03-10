New York Rangers vs Calgary Flames: Odds, Spread, and Total

Which team's more in the tank for NHL Draft favor, the 25-30-8 New York Rangers or the 25-31-7 Calgary Flames? Tuesday's matchup in New York, slated for 7 p.m. EST, is a pulse-checker for both franchises.

For what it's worth, both of the also-rans starring in the Rangers-Flames game had lively, exciting Monday nights. New York embarrassed the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 in the Flyers' own Wells Fargo Center, solving opposing goalie Dan Vladar six times in a drubbing that will inspire long faces at cheesesteak counters. Calgary fought the Washington Capitals in a fun contest that the Caps eventually ran away with 7-3.

The Calgary Flames, who boasted a comparable blowout of the Flyers early this season, also defeated the Rangers 5-1 the last time the clubs met last Oct. 26. Alternate captain Blake Coleman scored a pair of goals for the Flames against the Rangers' top netminder Igor Shesterkin. The Rangers can extend a four-game points streak at Madison Square Garden by taking revenge on the Flames.

Spread

Rangers -1.5 (+201)

Flames +1.5 (-225)

Money line

Rangers -122

Flames +116

Total

Over 6 (-100)

Under 6 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on March 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Rangers vs Calgary Flames Betting Trends

The Flames have beaten the Rangers three straight times.

Totals have gone under or pushed in eight out of nine meetings.

The Rangers are on a four-game point streak at MSG.

New York Rangers vs Calgary Flames Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Center JT Miller is questionable with an upper-body injury.

Right winger Taylor Raddysh is out for personal reasons.

Center Matt Rempe is on the injured reserve with a thumb injury.

Calgary Flames

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud is out with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Jake Bean is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Center Jonathan Huberdeau is out for the season with a hip injury.

Left winger Samuel Honzek is out for the season with an upper-body injury.

New York Rangers vs Calgary Flames Predictions and Picks

It's encouraging that the Rangers offense has roused awake with 15 goals in the last three games. Sniper Mika Zibanejad has three goals in the span, while Team USA's penalty-killing specialist Vincent Trocheck has shown that he's still a force on the attack with seven assists in six games after Milano-Cortina. Is an uptick in the Rangers' form imminent, or did the Flyers just have their "worst loss of the season" on Monday, as painfully spelled out on the X timeline of Flyers Nitty Gritty blogger Jamie Baskow?

JT Miller's bruises could prevent New York from dashing into April on a win streak. But it would be a coincidence if the Rangers played better on just one Monday night. Instead, there's a pattern of faster breakouts and better offense over New York's last several games, even if the competition hasn't always been stellar. The problem for Trocheck's forward corps this Tuesday is that Flames-Rangers games habitually go under their betting totals, a sign that the lamp could be harder to light this time.