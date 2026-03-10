New York Islanders vs St. Louis Blues: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Islanders will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 36-23-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They are a point back of second in the division race, and they just beat the San Jose Sharks on the road 2-1 in overtime. New York scored 11 minutes into the game, and San Jose tied things up early in the second. The Islanders had a lot of good looks in this game and could have won by multiple goals. New York outshot the Sharks 34-31, outhit them 28-27, and won in faceoffs 32-26. The power play was 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Bo Horvat was the first star with one goal.

The Blues are 25-29-9 and seventh in the Central Division. They have won four games in a row and are eight points back of the last playoff spot. St. Louis just beat the Anaheim Ducks on the road 4-0. The Blues scored three goals in the second and added an empty netter in the third. They outshot the Ducks 35-22, but lost in hits 20-8 and in faceoffs 30-22. The power play was 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5 on stops. Goaltender Joel Hofer was the first star with 22 saves.

Spread

Islanders -1.5 (+211)

Blues +1.5 (-240)

Money line

Islanders -119

Blues +114

Total

OVER 5.5 (-105)

UNDER 5.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Blues Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Islanders' last six games.

NY Islanders are 6-2 SU in their last eight games.

NY Islanders are 2-4 SU in their last six games against St. Louis.

The total has gone UNDER in five of St. Louis' last five games.

St. Louis is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of St. Louis' last five games against the NY Islanders.

Islanders vs Blues Injury Reports

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve

Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve

Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve

Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

St. Louis Blues

Colton Parayko, D - Day-to-day

Torey Krug, D - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Blues Predictions and Picks

New York is 22nd in scoring, fifth in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 19-13-3 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Longtime Blues captain Brayden Schenn was recently traded to the Islanders. This game marks his first return to St. Louis since the trade. The Islanders have been exceptional in tight contests, going 19-5-0 in games decided by a single goal.

St. Louis is 28th in scoring, tied for 25th in goals against, 25th on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. Robert Thomas leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He has recorded six goals and five assists in his last 10 games. The Blues are 14-12-6 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Jake Neighbours has found success against the Islanders, leading the team with two goals in last year's series and scoring in their previous meeting this season.

Best Bet: Under