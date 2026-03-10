ContestsEvents
New York Islanders vs St. Louis Blues: Odds, Spread, And Total

Michael Garaventa
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Bo Horvat #14 of the New York Islanders shoots the puck during the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on March 04, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The New York Islanders will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Islanders are 36-23-5 and third in the Metropolitan Division. They are a point back of second in the division race, and they just beat the San Jose Sharks on the road 2-1 in overtime. New York scored 11 minutes into the game, and San Jose tied things up early in the second. The Islanders had a lot of good looks in this game and could have won by multiple goals. New York outshot the Sharks 34-31, outhit them 28-27, and won in faceoffs 32-26. The power play was 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Bo Horvat was the first star with one goal.

The Blues are 25-29-9 and seventh in the Central Division. They have won four games in a row and are eight points back of the last playoff spot. St. Louis just beat the Anaheim Ducks on the road 4-0. The Blues scored three goals in the second and added an empty netter in the third. They outshot the Ducks 35-22, but lost in hits 20-8 and in faceoffs 30-22. The power play was 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5 on stops. Goaltender Joel Hofer was the first star with 22 saves.

Spread

  • Islanders -1.5 (+211)
  • Blues +1.5 (-240)

Money line

  • Islanders -119
  • Blues +114

Total

  • OVER 5.5 (-105)
  • UNDER 5.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on March 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Islanders vs Blues Betting Trends

  • The total has gone OVER in four of the NY Islanders' last six games.
  • NY Islanders are 6-2 SU in their last eight games.
  • NY Islanders are 2-4 SU in their last six games against St. Louis.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of St. Louis' last five games.
  • St. Louis is 5-1 SU in its last six games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of St. Louis' last five games against the NY Islanders.

Islanders vs Blues Injury Reports

New York Islanders

  • Semyon Varlamov, G - Injured reserve
  • Kyle Palmieri, RW - Injured reserve
  • Alexander Romanov, D - Injured reserve
  • Pierre Engvall, LW - Injured reserve

St. Louis Blues

  • Colton Parayko, D - Day-to-day
  • Torey Krug, D - Injured reserve

Islanders vs Blues Predictions and Picks

New York is 22nd in scoring, fifth in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Horvat leads the team in goals. The Islanders are 19-13-3 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Longtime Blues captain Brayden Schenn was recently traded to the Islanders. This game marks his first return to St. Louis since the trade. The Islanders have been exceptional in tight contests, going 19-5-0 in games decided by a single goal.

St. Louis is 28th in scoring, tied for 25th in goals against, 25th on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. Robert Thomas leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He has recorded six goals and five assists in his last 10 games. The Blues are 14-12-6 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Jake Neighbours has found success against the Islanders, leading the team with two goals in last year's series and scoring in their previous meeting this season.

Best Bet: Under

The Blues lead the season series 1-0, and that first game was a low-scoring 2-1 win on the road. The Islanders just got their defense back on track, and the Blues have been winning close 3-2 type of games.

New York IslandersSt Louis Blues
Michael GaraventaWriter
