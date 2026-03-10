Jets Sign Pro-Bowl CB Nashon Wright To 1-Year Deal

ContestsEvents
Dylan MacKinnon
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Nahshon Wright #26 of the Chicago Bears in action against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The jets have so far spent the off-season doing a complete overhaul of their defense. So far, they have traded for Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and signed LB Demario Davis, Edge Rushers Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare, DT David Onyemata, and Safety Dane Belton. Now they have also added a Pro-Bowl CB to the mix, bringing in former Bears CB Nashon Wright.

Wright was drafted by the Cowboys in round 3 of the 2021 draft. By 2023, he was traded to the Vikings, but appeared in just one game for them.

In his 4 seasons before signing with the Bears, he started just 3 games on defense and mostly played special teams. He spent most of his team in 2024 on the Vikings practice squad.

But his move to the Bears led to a career season. Wright had a pick 6 off Jj McCarthy in his first game, and went on to lead the league with 8 takeaways, 5 interceptions, and 3 fumble recoveries. His play earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Month in November. He eventually made it to the Pro Bowl after Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell withdrew due to injury.

Now he joins a Jets defense looking to rebound from a tough first season under Defensive Head Coach Aaron Glenn. They were 25th in total yards allowed and 31st in points allowed. Hence, the crazy roster turnover.

They have added two safeties, 3 D-Linemen, a linebacker, and a corner. And they might not be done yet.

New York JetsNFL
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
