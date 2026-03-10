ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Jets Sign Former Giants Safety Dane Belton

Dane Belton won’t have to travel far this off-season. In fact, he will stay in the same stadium. The former Giants Safety makes the move over to the Jets, after…

Dylan MacKinnon
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 21: Dane Belton #24 of the New York Giants celebrates a stop in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL 2025 game between Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dane Belton won't have to travel far this off-season. In fact, he will stay in the same stadium. The former Giants Safety makes the move over to the Jets, after they signed him to a 1 year deal worth 4 million.

The Giants drafted Belton in the 4th round of the 2022 Draft. He was not a consistent starter for the Giants in the last 4 years, but was a key piece of their special teams unit and a reliable defender off the bench. Despite the inconsistent playing time he racked up 6 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 4 sacks, and 16 passes defensed over that time.

Belton started 22 of the 66 games in his time with the Giants. But it sounds like he will have a chance to start full-time in Aaron Glenn's defense.

It is the latest in a flurry of moves that will make up a transformed Jets defense. They also traded for Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and signed LB Demario Davis, Edge Rushers Joseph Ossai, and Kingsley Enagbare, and DT David Onyemata.

The Jets disappointed in Aaron Glenn's first year as head coach. Despite coming in as a highly touted Defensive Coordinator, the Jets were ranked among the worst units in the league. It is clear rebuilding that unit is a big priority in his second off-season with the team.

New York GiantsNew York Jets
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
Related Stories
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 21: Jermaine Eluemunor #72 of the New York Giants warms up during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on December 21, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Minnesota Vikings won 16-13.
NFLGiants Re-Sign OT Jermaine Eluemunor To 3-Year DealDylan MacKinnon
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 04: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after a stop on third down in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on January 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NFLGiants Beef Up Defense With Veteran LinebackerMatt Dolloff
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Joseph Ossai #58 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 12, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NFLJets Overhaul Front-Seven With Flurry Of Free-Agent SigningsMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect