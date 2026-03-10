Jets Sign Former Giants Safety Dane Belton
Dane Belton won’t have to travel far this off-season. In fact, he will stay in the same stadium. The former Giants Safety makes the move over to the Jets, after…
Dane Belton won't have to travel far this off-season. In fact, he will stay in the same stadium. The former Giants Safety makes the move over to the Jets, after they signed him to a 1 year deal worth 4 million.
The Giants drafted Belton in the 4th round of the 2022 Draft. He was not a consistent starter for the Giants in the last 4 years, but was a key piece of their special teams unit and a reliable defender off the bench. Despite the inconsistent playing time he racked up 6 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 4 sacks, and 16 passes defensed over that time.
Belton started 22 of the 66 games in his time with the Giants. But it sounds like he will have a chance to start full-time in Aaron Glenn's defense.
It is the latest in a flurry of moves that will make up a transformed Jets defense. They also traded for Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and signed LB Demario Davis, Edge Rushers Joseph Ossai, and Kingsley Enagbare, and DT David Onyemata.
The Jets disappointed in Aaron Glenn's first year as head coach. Despite coming in as a highly touted Defensive Coordinator, the Jets were ranked among the worst units in the league. It is clear rebuilding that unit is a big priority in his second off-season with the team.