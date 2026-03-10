Jets Sign Former Giants Safety Dane Belton

Dane Belton won't have to travel far this off-season. In fact, he will stay in the same stadium. The former Giants Safety makes the move over to the Jets, after they signed him to a 1 year deal worth 4 million.

The Giants drafted Belton in the 4th round of the 2022 Draft. He was not a consistent starter for the Giants in the last 4 years, but was a key piece of their special teams unit and a reliable defender off the bench. Despite the inconsistent playing time he racked up 6 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 4 sacks, and 16 passes defensed over that time.

Belton started 22 of the 66 games in his time with the Giants. But it sounds like he will have a chance to start full-time in Aaron Glenn's defense.

It is the latest in a flurry of moves that will make up a transformed Jets defense. They also traded for Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and signed LB Demario Davis, Edge Rushers Joseph Ossai, and Kingsley Enagbare, and DT David Onyemata.