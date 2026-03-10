Harbaugh Brings In 2 More Ex-Ravens In Free Agency

East Rutherford is quickly becoming the new Baltimore under John Harbaugh.

The new Giants head coach continued to bring in former Ravens players over the first two days of NFL free agency, agreeing to deals with safety Ar'Darius Washington and fullback Patrick Ricard. Connor Hughes of SNY first reported that Washington agreed to a one-year deal for up to $3 million. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network had the details on Ricard's deal: it's for two years and a base value of $7.63 million, with a max value of $8.5 million.

Washington, 25, tore his Achilles during spring workouts for the Ravens last May, but ended up returning to play for four games at the end of the 2025 season. He was a mainstay on the Ravens defense in 2024, playing all 17 games with 10 starts and logging two interceptions, eight total pass breakups, a forced fumble, and 64 total tackles. He allowed just a 78.1 passer rating when targeted.

Ricard, meanwhile, established himself as one of the league's premier players at the fullback position during his time in Baltimore. An elite lead blocker, Ricard earned first team All-Pro honors in 2024 and second team All-Pro in 2025, despite only five combined touches on offense.

The AAV on Ricard's base value is $3.8 million, which would make him the highest-paid fullback in the NFL based on that category. He would top the $3.75M earned by Chargers free-agent addition Alec Ingold, who is tied with the 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk. Between them and the Patriots' addition of Reggie Gilliam ($3.6M AAV), fullbacks are getting paid.

Washington and Ricard are added to a stable of former Ravens who have flocked to New York to keep playing for Harbaugh. The Giants made an early splash on Monday with the signing of tight end Isaiah Likely, and later made Jordan Stout the highest-paid punter in the league.

Harbaugh has committed to building up his offense around second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. He also shored up the linebacker room with the addition of Tremaine Edmunds and retention of Micah McFadden.