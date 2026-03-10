Giants Retain Linebacker Micah McFadden On 1-Year Deal

The New York Giants continued to shore up their defense on day 2 of NFL free agency, this time retaining a core defensive piece.

As first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Giants are re-signing linebacker Micah McFadden to a one-year deal. Full details of the contract have yet to be reported, but according to his agents via ESPN's Jordan Ranaan, it's a one-year deal for up to $5.75 million.

McFadden, 26, played only one game in the 2025 season, as he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in Week 1. In each of the prior two seasons, McFadden topped 100 tackles and averaged 10 tackles for loss as a primary run-stopper.