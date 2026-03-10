ContestsEvents
Giants Retain Linebacker Micah McFadden On 1-Year Deal

The New York Giants continued to shore up their defense on day 2 of NFL free agency, this time retaining a core defensive piece. As first reported by Mike Garafolo…

Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 03: Micah McFadden #41 of the New York Giants takes the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on November 03, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

As first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Giants are re-signing linebacker Micah McFadden to a one-year deal. Full details of the contract have yet to be reported, but according to his agents via ESPN's Jordan Ranaan, it's a one-year deal for up to $5.75 million.

McFadden, 26, played only one game in the 2025 season, as he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in Week 1. In each of the prior two seasons, McFadden topped 100 tackles and averaged 10 tackles for loss as a primary run-stopper.

Provided McFadden can perform at a similar level prior to the injury, he and new addition Tremaine Edmunds complement each other well over the middle of the Giants defense. John Harbaugh has given him a classic one-year "prove it" deal to see how it goes.

Micah McFaddenNew York Giantsnfl free agency
Matt DolloffWriter
